NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported one additional death and just 14 new COVID-19 cases in Norman Monday.
The latest update raised Norman's cumulative COVID-19 case total to 13,152. The city has recorded 12,516 recoveries, and, with the latest reported death, 132 total COVID-19-related deaths.
Norman Regional Hospital System, where COVID-19 hospitalizations have trended down in recent weeks, will release updated local hospitalization numbers to The Transcript Monday.
IMMY Labs, OU Health Services and the Cleveland County Health Department are working to vaccinate approximately 10,000 people at a mega-clinic in Norman Monday as a new group of Oklahomans becomes eligible to receive their first doses. Vaccinations opened Monday to teachers and school staff, along with Oklahomans under 65 with comorbidities.
Oklahomans can use the state’s online vaccination portal to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported just 499 new cases statewide Monday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 419,853.
The state reported 22 additional deaths Monday, bringing the state death toll to 4,203.
The state’s seven-day new case average dipped again Monday to 797, down from 830 on Sunday. Oklahoma will update its statewide hospitalization numbers Monday evening.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 68 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 28,400.
The health department has reported 26,932 recoveries in the county. The latest death reported in Norman Monday brings the county's death toll to 257.
Moore reported 18 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the city’s cumulative case total to 6,082. The city has recorded 39 COVID-related deaths.
Friday’s update to the health department’s risk assessment map again placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plans, though the county’s seven-day new case has continued in its downward trend this week.
The latest map shows an average of 29.5 new cases in Cleveland County each day during the week of Feb. 12-18, down from the 42.3 new case average recorded the week before.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235. OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff. The health department offers curbside tests by appointment in Moore and Norman. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.