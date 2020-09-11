NPS logo

Norman Public Schools had 14 students qualify as National Merit semifinalists this year, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced this week. 

While more than 1.5 million high school students took the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test this year, about 16,000 students nationally qualified for National Merit semifinalist status this year, according to the corporation. Last year, NPS had 19 semifinalists between its two high schools, while this year, the district has 14.  

From the semifinalist level, students and their schools can submit a scholarship application to become a National Merit finalist, a status that will be announced in February 2021. Finalists can compete for a few different scholarships next spring; winners will be named beginning in April. 

From Norman, this year’s semifinalists are: 

Norman High 

Isaac Atkins

Eliana Simon

Nathan Wirth

Bryan Yang

Samuel Zinn

Norman North

Sage Abbott

Reid Bodenhamer

Eliza Doyle

Shoaib Jamil

Daniel Jensen

Zoe Kelley

Nicholas Papavassiliou

Logan Peltier

Raiyan Siddique

Within Moore Public Schools, students from two high schools qualified: 

Logan Schober, Moore High School

Brady Woods, Westmore High School

