Norman Public Schools had 14 students qualify as National Merit semifinalists this year, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced this week.
While more than 1.5 million high school students took the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test this year, about 16,000 students nationally qualified for National Merit semifinalist status this year, according to the corporation. Last year, NPS had 19 semifinalists between its two high schools, while this year, the district has 14.
From the semifinalist level, students and their schools can submit a scholarship application to become a National Merit finalist, a status that will be announced in February 2021. Finalists can compete for a few different scholarships next spring; winners will be named beginning in April.
From Norman, this year’s semifinalists are:
Norman High
Isaac Atkins
Eliana Simon
Nathan Wirth
Bryan Yang
Samuel Zinn
Norman North
Sage Abbott
Reid Bodenhamer
Eliza Doyle
Shoaib Jamil
Daniel Jensen
Zoe Kelley
Nicholas Papavassiliou
Logan Peltier
Raiyan Siddique
Within Moore Public Schools, students from two high schools qualified:
Logan Schober, Moore High School
Brady Woods, Westmore High School
