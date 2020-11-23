NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported another massive leap in Norman's COVID-19 case numbers Monday as the city recorded an additional virus-related death.
The city has now recorded 69 COVID-19-related deaths, 23 of them reported in the last month alone. The Health Department does not report the exact dates when individual COVID-19 deaths occur.
With 144 new cases reported Monday, Norman's cumulative case total is at 6,137. Monday's new case number is the third-highest the city has ever reported, right behind Saturday's new case number of 149.
Oklahoma reported 3,544 new cases in the state Monday, bringing Oklahoma's cumulative case total to 177,874. More than 20,000 of those cases have been reported in the last week.
The state's seven-day case average reached 3,002 on Monday, another all-time high. Statewide hospitalization numbers, which peaked on Friday evening at 1,505, will be updated on Monday night.
The state reported 15 additional deaths Monday, bringing Oklahoma's death toll to 1,649.
With 266 new cases Monday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached 11,843. Monday's new case number is the second highest the county has ever reported. The county has reported more than 1,200 of its total cases in the last week alone, as daily new case numbers in the triple digits become the county's norm.
The additional death reported in Norman Monday brings the county death toll to 120.
Moore reported 72 new cases Monday, bringing the city's cumulative total to 2,353. Moore has reported 18 COVID-related deaths.
The latest update to the Health Department's risk assessment map places the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools' reopening plan. NPS will release school-specific case and quarantine numbers Monday afternoon.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
