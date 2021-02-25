NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 15 new COVID-19 cases and one additional virus-related death in Norman Thursday.
The update brings Norman’s cumulative COVID-19 case total to 13,225. The city has recorded 12,633 recoveries and with the latest death, 134 total COVID-19-related deaths.
Norman's seven-day new case average is hovering at a level last seen in late August 2020 — as of Thursday, the city average was at 14.57 cases.
Norman Regional Hospital Systems’ latest data update Monday showed a continued downward trend in local COVID hospitalization numbers, which have been steadily decreasing in recent weeks.
Oklahomans can use the state’s online vaccination portal to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 1,146 new cases statewide Thursday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 422,156.
The state also reported 38 additional deaths Thursday, placing the state death toll at 4,302.
The state’s seven-day new case average rose slightly Thursday to 811, up from 736 Wednesday.
Oklahoma’s Wednesday executive order report showed another decline in statewide hospitalizations, with Oklahoma reporting 491 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state. The number is down from Tuesday's 591 statewide hospitalizations.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 60 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 28,580.
The health department has reported 27,200 recoveries. The latest Norman death brings the county death toll to 261.
Moore reported 14 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the city’s cumulative case total to 6,111. The city has recorded 41 COVID-related deaths.
Last Friday’s update to the health department’s risk assessment map again placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plans, though the county’s seven-day new case has continued in its downward trend this week.
The latest map shows an average of 29.5 new cases in Cleveland County each day during the week of Feb. 12-18, down from the 42.3 new case average recorded the week before.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235. OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff. The health department offers curbside tests by appointment in Moore and Norman. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
