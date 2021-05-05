A Lexington teenager suffered critical injuries following an April 28 wreck at Oklahoma State Highway 39 and 96th Street in Lexington.
According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, the wreck occurred about 7:28 p.m. in Cleveland County. A 17-year-old Lexington boy was traveling north on 96th Street in a truck when he failed to yield at a stop sign and pulled out in front of 34-year-old Linda Ray of Wanette, who was traveling west on OK-39 in her GMC Yukon.
According to the report, the teen was transported to OU Medical Center and was admitted in good condition with head and trunk internal injuries. His 15-year-old passenger, also of Lexington, was transported to OU Medical Center and admitted in critical condition with massive injuries. Ray, who had no passengers, was transported to Norman Healthplex by a personal vehicle and was treated and released.
The report states that seatbelts were equipped, but only in use inside the GMC Yukon, while airbags were only equipped and deployed inside the Yukon as well. It was rainy and wet at the time of the collision.
The wreck was investigated by OHP and assisted by the Lexington Fire Department, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department, the Lexington Police Department and Wadley’s EMS.
