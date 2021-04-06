Almost half of the nurse refresher course scholarships funded by the Masonic Charity Foundation of Oklahoma are still available to nurses who want to return to the field or enter it for the first time.
Each $2,000 scholarship will pay for the course for a nurse who does not have an active license but wants to return to work, or who never took the board exams.
The statewide nurse refresher course is part of a partnership between the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center Fran and Earl Ziegler College of Nursing and the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education. Ten Oklahoma CareerTech technology centers offer the course.
As of Monday, 56 scholarships had been awarded and 44 were still available.
Oklahoma CareerTech and the OU College of Nursing worked together to streamline the course in response to the pandemic and the need for more nurses, both to work in hospitals and to replace nurses who moved to hospitals from clinics and other facilities.
The program includes a self-paced, online nursing theoretical course, a nursing skills lab provided by Oklahoma CareerTech technology centers and a clinical experience that will show students’ clinical competency. The clinical experience may be virtual or in-person depending on the technology center. The revisions have lowered the number of hours required for students who achieve baseline competency. The fees have also been lowered, from $2,599 to $2,000.
The Masonic Charity Foundation of Oklahoma donated $200,000 to create 100 scholarships of $2,000 each.
Technology centers offering the course are Autry Tech, Canadian Valley Tech, Green Country Tech, Kiamichi Tech, Meridian Tech, Metro Tech, Moore Norman Tech, Pontotoc Tech, Southern Tech and Tulsa Tech. Scholarship applications are being taken at the participating technology centers.
Information about reinstating an RN or LPN license can be found on the Oklahoma Board of Nursing website.
For questions related to the scholarship and taking the course at MNTC call 405-801-5833.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.