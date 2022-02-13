The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for Jan. 27 through Feb. 2.
Tenant Finish:
2073 24th Ave. NW — University Town Center II LLC, Nothing Bundt Cakes, $195,000, Ward 6
3408 36th Ave. NW, Suite 120 — Mike Jolley Investments, Leasing Office/Warehouse #120, $30,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
724 Fairway Dr. — Union Baptist Association, Restroom Addition, $10,000, Ward 8
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY- PERMITS ISSUED:
Addition/Alteration:
3505 Interstate Dr. — Southwestern Wire Inc., Equipment Shelter Addition, $180,000, Ward 8
1607 24th Ave. NW — Sooner Investment Group, Crumbl Cookies Carryout Bakery Remodel, $190,000, Ward 8
5200 12th Ave. NW — Moore Norman Technology Center, Training/Restroom Remodel, $60,000, Ward 8
1045 N. Flood Ave. — MF Investments LLC, Sufeez Medical Marijuana Remodel, $30,000, Ward 4
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY- APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
New Construction:
4403 12th Ave. SE — Juniper Sage at Cobblestone, Sage Cobblestone Creek In-Ground Pool, $250,000, Ward 7
213 Reed Ave. — Food & Shelter for Friends, Food Pantry Building, $1,600,000, Ward 4
Addition/Alteration:
600 Parkside Rd. — Norman School District 29, Truman Elementary Music/Safe Room Addition, $1,828,982, Ward 3
600 Parkside Rd. — Norman School District 29, Truman Elementary Health Clinic & Lounge Remodel, $75,000, Ward 3
318 E. Main St. — Loeffler & Ashford, Quick Buds Medical Marijuana Remodel, $80,000, Ward 4
10600 E. Indian Hills Rd. — Hernandez, Yandys Moya, Evergreen Paradise LLC Medical Marijuana Remodel, $15,000, Ward 5
Demolition:
602 N. Findlay Ave. — Norman Municipal Hospital Trust, Norman Regional Commercial Building, Not Reported, Ward 4
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Twenty-eight permits for new single family residences were issued with a total reported value of $6,716,829. The average reported value was $239,887, 20 of which applied to the city’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Program) and zero to the city’s Visitability Program.
• Twenty-two permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $3,645,677, nine of which were storm shelters.
• Two demolition permits were issued. One for 201 E. Boyd St. and one for 211 E. Boyd St.
• Three applications for new single family residences were submitted with a reported value of $545,664. The average reported value was $181,888.
• Three applications for addition/alterations to residential properties were submitted with a reported value of $232,000.
• Two demolition applications were submitted. One for 908 Hoover St. and one for 136 Page St.
