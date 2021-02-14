The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for Jan. 28 through Feb. 3.
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED
Addition/Alteration:
2278 Industrial Blvd., Suite 107 — Armstrong, Gail, D8R Ventures LLC Medical Marijuana Cultivation, $15,000, Ward 8
2556 Classen Blvd. — 7-Eleven LLC, 7-Eleven #85 Roof Dormer for Signs, $10,000, Ward 7
3508 Wellsite Dr. — Zheng, Zi, Y C & O-168 LLC Medical Marijuana Remodel, $200,000, Ward 8
2278 Industrial Blvd., Suite 109 — Armstrong, Gail A., D8R Ventures LLC Install Interior Wall, $6,000, Ward 8
13628 Crystal Brook Cir., Building 1 — Wilson, Philip, Crystal Pine Farm Remodel Existing Medical Marijuana Room, $300,000, Ward 5
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-PERMITS ISSUED
New Construction:
13628 Crystal Brook Cir., Building 2 — Wilson, Philip, Crystal Pine Farms Medical Marijuana Building, $500,000, Ward 5
Addition/Alteration:
3201 Deskin Dr. — Proctor, John, Duran Ventures Medical Marijuana Remodel, $30,000, Ward 8
601 12th Ave. NE — Wal-Mart Real Estate, Wal-Mart #2734 Business Remodel, $1,000,000, Ward 6
105 W. Main St. — B W K H LLC, Benvenuti’s Restroom Remodel, $10,000, Ward 4
Parking Lot:
500 Elmwood Dr. — Phi Delta Theta, New Basketball Court and Additional Patio, $48,000, Ward 7
Multi-Family Fire Repair:
2166 W. Brooks St. C — Azimi-Bolourian, Mehdi, Quorum Condos Repair Fire Damage, $6,500, Ward 2
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED
Addition/Alteration:
1205 Alameda St. — Albertson’s Inc., Homeland Fuel Center Replace Fuel Kiosk, $75,000, Ward 6
2264 W. Main St. — WH Normandy Creek LP, Grant Gafford White Box Remodel, $50,000, Ward 2
1100 E. Lindsey St. — CVS Pharmacy #6024, CVS Pharmacy Interior Remodel, $125,000, Ward 4
Temporary Building/Construction Trailer:
3803 S. Chautauqua Ave. — City of Norman, Construction Trailer/Office, $3,000, Ward 7
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Eleven permits for new single family residences were issued with a combined reported valuation of $3,099,230. The average reported value was $281,748, one of which applied to the City’s recently adopted 2018 Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Fee Adjustment Incentive Program).
• Twenty-three permits for additions or alterations to wwresidential properties were issued with a total reported value of $1,098,695, 12 of which were storm shelters.
• One permit was issued to replace a manufactured home at 4455 120th Ave. SE.
• One permit was issued for fire repair to a residential property at 717 Wilson St.
• Six applications for new single-family residences were submitted with a combined reported valuation of $2,136,000. The average reported value was $356,000.
• Four applications for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a reported valuation of $10,188, three of which were storm shelters.
