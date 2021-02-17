Victim Protective Order modification passes judiciary
OKLAHOMA CITY — Legislation to expand protections for victims of violence passed the House Judiciary-Criminal Committee on Wednesday with a vote of 8-0.
House Bill 1948, authored by Rep. José Cruz, D-Oklahoma City, expands the definition of family or household member used in the Protection from Domestic Abuse Act and the Domestic Abuse Reporting Act to include persons not otherwise related by blood or marriage.
The change is an effort to extend protections to victims of abuse beyond family members.
The legislation had bipartisan support and is available to be heard on the House floor.
Cruz’s office can be reached at 557-7397 or jose.cruz@okhouse.gov.
De-escalation training for school staff passes committee
OKLAHOMA CITY — Legislation to provide de-escalation training to public school educators and staff passed the House Common Education Committee on Tuesday with a vote of 13-0.
House Bill 1027, authored by Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater, requires the State Boards of Education and Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, in collaboration with school district superintendents, to develop and offer training for school employees on violence de-escalation.
The training could include information about trauma-informed teaching, self-regulation practices for students and staff, and trauma-informed response protocols for addressing behavior with more productive approaches.
HB1027 is now available to be heard on the House floor. Ranson’s office can be reached at 557-7411 or trish.ranson@okhouse.gov.
House Public Safety approves bill requiring law enforcement to comply with ICE
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma House of Representatives Public Safety Committee approved legislation to require law enforcement in Oklahoma to comply with federal immigration agencies in its meeting Tuesday.
House Bill 2774, by State Rep. John Pfeiffer, R-Orlando, directs all sheriffs, jailers and deputies to comply with any request made in an immigration detainer request provided by the federal government.
The bill would require the person identified in the detainer to be informed they are being held in accordance with the request. The bill states that a sheriff, jailer or deputy is not required to comply if the person has provided proof that the person is a United States citizen.
Pfeiffer said members of law enforcement requested the bill to help define their role in situations where illegal immigrants have been released by local law enforcement despite their immigration status having been confirmed.
The bill was approved by the House Public Safety Committee 5-0.
HB 2774 is a refiled bill from the 2020 legislative session. The bill was stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic shortening the legislative session last year.
Bill requiring citizenship test for students passes committee
OKLAHOMA CITY — House Speaker Pro Tempore Terry O’Donnell, R-Catoosa, on Tuesday passed a bill in the House Common Education Committee that he said is designed to help students become more engaged citizens.
House Bill 2030 would require high school students to pass the United States’ naturalization test to graduate beginning in the 2022-23 school year.
O’Donnell said 14 other states have adopted legislation that requires high school students to pass the civics portion of the immigration and naturalization test.
He said he thinks Oklahoma students would benefit from that, so they would have a better understanding of how government works.
HB 2030 would require subject matter standards for history, social studies and U.S. government courses in Oklahoma public schools to include the study of important historical documents, including the Constitution, Declaration of Independence, Emancipation Proclamation and Federalist Papers.
Subject matter standards for U.S. government also must include simulations of the democratic process and lessons on the structure and relationship between national, state, county and local governments.
O’Donnell said he has no doubt that history, government and social studies teachers are doing their best to teach to state standards, but the fact remains that too many students are graduating without being able to answer questions about the founding of the nation or the government.
HB2030 passed the House Common Education Committee with a vote of 11-3. It is eligible to be considered by the full House.
