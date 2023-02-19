The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the city of Norman for Feb 2-8.
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED
Addition/Alteration:
5200 Interstate Dr. — Community Christian School, Inc., CCS Activity Center Remodel & Addition, $80,000, Ward 3
201 W. Gray St. — City of Norman, City Hall Office Remodel, $604,000, Ward 4
211 W. Main St.– Gambone, Saundra, Sweet Basil, LLC Remode, $80,000, Ward 4
2541 W. Main St., Suite 105 — Sooner Traditions, High Society Medical Marijuana, $150,000, Ward 2.
2236 24th Ave. NW — Rainier UTC Acquisitions, LLC Drybar Salon Remodel, $312,000, Ward 8
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — PERMITS ISSUED:
New Construction:
3600 Classen Blvd., — Driven Brands, Inc., Take Five Oil Change, $465,000, Ward 7
Addition/Alteration:
321 Webster Ave. — City of Norman, Municipal Court Remodel, $3,150,000, Ward 4
300 36th Ave. SW— Savannah Square, Inc., Savannah Square Apartments Expand/Remodel, $75,000, Ward 3
2801 36th Ave. NW, Suite 100 — 36 North, LLC, Doni’s Italian Restaurant Remodel, $200,000, Ward 8
Demolition:
407 S. University Blvd.— McFarlin United Methodist Church, Food Pantry, Not Reported, Ward 4
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
New Construction:
5200 12th Ave. NW — Moore Norman Technology Center, Indoor Gun Range Building, $7,000,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
210 S. Cockrel Ave. — Center for Children & Family, Inc., Office Remodel, $313,460, Ward 4
900 N. Porter Ave., Suite 209 — Physicians & Surgeons Medical, LLC., Affordable Quality Care (AQC) Health Office Remodel, $165,000, Ward 4
419 S. University Blvd. — McFarlin United Methodist Church, Classroom Remodel, $3,850,000, Ward 4
Parking Lot:
211 W. Comanche St. — First Baptist Church, Fill in Planter Wells/Sidewalks, $4,700, Ward 4
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• One permit for a new single family residence was issued with a reported value of $750,000, none of which applied to the City’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Program) and none to the City’s Visitability Program.
• Eighteen permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a combined reported value of $459,252, four of which were storm shelters.
• Ten applications for new single-family residences were submitted with a combined reported value of $3,350,000, the average reported value was $335,000.
• Two applications for additions or alterations to residential properties were submitted with a combined reported value of $700,000.
