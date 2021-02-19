Excessive teacher professional development requirements addressed in committee
OKLAHOMA CITY — Legislation to examine excessive teacher professional development training for Oklahoma’s public school teachers passed the House Common Education Committee Tuesday with a vote of 13-0.
House Bill 1593, authored by Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, modifies how often teachers are required to complete professional development hours by reducing the frequency of four educator trainings out of the 27 currently required by state statute.
HB1593 is now eligible to be heard on the House floor.
Provenzano’s office can be reached at 557-7330 or melissa.provenzano@okhouse.gov.
State chamber praises committee passage of open transfer bill
OKLAHOMA CITY — The State Chamber praised House Speaker Charles McCall for authoring and the House Education Committee for passing House Bill 2074, which would provide more options for parents to select the public school that best meets their children’s needs.
The bill passed the committee with an 11-3 vote and bipartisan support. The following legislators courageously voted yes: Rep. Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon; Rep. Brad Boles, R-Marlow; Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid; Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow; Rep. Dick Lowe, D-Amber; Rep. Terry O’Donnell, R-Catoosa; Rep. Randy Randleman, R-Eufala; Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman; Rep. Tammy West, R-Oklahoma City; Rep. Todd Russ, R-Cordell; and Rep. Mark Vancuren, R-Owasso.
State question proposal passes committee
OKLAHOMA CITY — State Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Del City, won committee passage of a bill Tuesday to amend the Oklahoma Constitution and allow more money to be saved in the state’s Rainy Day Fund.
House Joint Resolution 1001 passed the House Rules Committee in a unanimous vote of 9-0. It changes the Rainy Day maximum savings calculation to include all state spending when determining the savings “cap.”
The Constitutional change, once signed, would be voted on by the people through a state question.
The Constitutional Reserve Fund, aka the Rainy Day Fund, was created in 1985 to prepare Oklahoma for downturns in the economy.
HJR 1001 is now eligible to be considered on the House floor.
For more information contact Fugate's office can be reached at 557-7370 or andy.fugate@okhouse.gov.
House approves legislation to add tornado safety information in hotels
OKLAHOMA CITY — Legislation requiring new or renovated hotels and motels to post tornado safety information in every room and common areas passed the Oklahoma House of Representatives today.
Rep. Denise Crosswhite Hader, R-Piedmont, who authored House Bill 1748, said the policy was suggested to her by a constituent who, while staying in another part of the state, was not able to find information about safety procedures while the county was under a tornado warning.
The tornado safety information, provided by the State Board of Health, would include the county, the hotel’s location on a state map, recommended safety precautions, and the day and time of local tornado siren testing.
The Oklahoma Hotel and Lodging Association has expressed their support of the bill.
HB 1748 passed the House 79-2. It now proceeds to the Senate for consideration, where it is authored by Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan.
Biden approves federal disaster declaration for Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday announced that President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. has approved his request to declare a federal disaster exists in all 77 Oklahoma counties due to the historic winter storm, clearing the way for federal aid to be directed to the state.
As requested by the governor, the federal government will provide emergency protective measures for mass care and sheltering as well as direct federal assistance to state and local agencies at 75% federal funding.
Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. This may include technical assistance for water system repairs or commodities for shelters.
The declaration also provides reimbursement to state and local government entities for eligible mass care and sheltering costs including shelter facility costs, staff costs, shelter supplies and commodities, shelter security, transportation for residents to and from shelters, and Emergency Operations Center costs associated with sheltering activities.
The state continues to work with the federal government to identify federal assistance that may be available to aid residents with increases in utility costs due to the winter storm.
Additional resources for farmers, ranchers and communities are available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Livestock Indemnity Program, which provides assistance payments equal to 75% of average fair market value for livestock deaths in excess of normal mortality caused by adverse weather and unpreventable through good animal husbandry and management.
For 2021 livestock losses, you must file a notice within 30 calendar days of when the loss is first apparent. Additional information is available on the USDA website or by contacting the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry at 742-1130.
School funding reform passes budget committee
OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill that would reform the school funding formula, ensuring funding follows the student, passed with a vote of 25-7 in the House Appropriations and Budget Committee today.
House Bill 2078, authored by Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, revises the school funding formula to curb the number of non-existing — or ghost — students currently allowed in the system.
Hilbert said if a student moves from District A, which uses the 2018-19 average daily membership count, to District B, which uses the 2019-20 count, and then to District C, which uses the 2020-21 count, they could be triple counted.
The bill gives school districts greater flexibility over how much they are allowed to carry forward from one fiscal year to the next. The measure would allow districts to waive carry forward limits altogether for two years and then increase the carry forward cap by 20% for all districts moving forward. This gives school districts greater control over their own financial stability instead of depending upon the state funding formula for it.
HB 2078 now is eligible to be considered by the House.
— Submitted Content
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.