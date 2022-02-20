The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for Feb. 3-9.
New Shell Construction:
3105 Broce Dr. — Kelso, John, Kelso Heating & Air Office/Warehouse, $420,000, Ward 8
Tenant Finish:
3105 Broce Dr., Suite 101, 109, 113 — Kelso, John, Tenant Finishes, $40,000 (Combined), Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
1000 Alameda St., Suite 100 — Alameda Square Plaza LLC, Planet Fitness Remodel, $150,000, Ward 4
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-PERMITS ISSUED:
New Shell Construction:
4331 Adams Rd. — Landmark Fine Homes LP, Shell Building #24, $700,000, Ward 8
4341 Adams Rd. — Landmark Fine Homes LP, Shell Building #25, $700,000, Ward 8
Tenant Finish:
4331 Adams Rd., Suite 101 & 111 — Landmark Fine Homes LP, Tenant Finishes, $300,000 (Combined), Ward 8
4341 Adams Rd., Suite 101 & 111 — Landmark Fine Homes LP, Tenant Finishes, $300,000 (Combined), Ward8
Addition/Alteration:
2404 Classen Blvd. — Hope Community Church Inc., Remodel/Change of Use, $400,000, Ward 7
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
New Shell Construction:
3075 Classen Blvd. — Veritas Norman 1 LLC, Classen Retail Shell, $795,000, Ward 5
Addition/Alteration:
318 E. Main St. — Loeffler & Ashford, Quick Buds Medical Marijuana Dispensary, $80,000, Ward 4
4151 W. Robinson St. — City of Norman, Dish Wireless New Antennas on Tower, $30,000, Ward 3
410 24th Ave. SW — Hughes, Anna Lee, Optometry Office Remodel, TBD, Ward 2
501 Interstate Dr. — Donohue Showcase LLC, Automax Hyundai Service Center Remodel, $1,500,000, Ward 2
551 Interstate Dr. — Donohue Showcase LLC, Automax Hyundai Dealership Remodel, $3,500,000, Ward 2
Multi-Family Damage Repair:
1502 E. Lindsey St. — Riverbend OK Apartments LLC, Riverbend Apartments Replace Balconies/Stairs, $3,000, Ward 1
Temporary Building/Construction Trailer:
1001 E. Robinson St. — City of Norman, Griffin Park Temporary Construction/Office Trailer, $4,000, Ward 8
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Five permits for new single family residences were issued with a total reported value of $977,164. The average reported value was $195,433, three of which applied to the city’s
Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Program) and none to the city’s Visitability Program.
• Nine permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $223,161, three of which were storm shelters.
• Two applications for new single-family residences were submitted with a reported value of $397,000. The average reported value was $198,500.
• Six applications for addition/alterations to residential properties were submitted with a reported value of $163,850, one of which was a storm shelter.
• One fire repair permit was submitted for 17401 E. Rock Creek Rd.
— Submitted Content