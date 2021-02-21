The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for Feb. 4-10.
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED
New Construction:
5550 E. Robinson St. — Norman School District 29, OEC Solar Array, $1,600,000, Ward 5
117 N. Mercedes Dr. — No Coast Design Studio LLC, Replace Storage Building, $30,000, Ward 2
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-PERMITS ISSUED
New Construction:
3803 S. Chautauqua Ave. — City of Norman, Household Hazardous Waste Building, $1,000,000, Ward 7
3440 S. Jenkins Ave. — City of Norman, Sanitation Container Maintenance Building, $700,000, Ward 7
Interior Finish:
4216 Classen Cir., Suite 108 — South Norman Industrial LLC, Seven Point Farms LLC Medical Marijuana, $50,000, Ward 7
Addition/Alteration:
2224 W. Main St. — WH Normandy Creek LP, Normandy Creek Shopping Center Façade Renovation, $200,000, Ward 2
2290 W. Main St. — WH Normandy Creek LP, Normandy Creek Shopping Center Façade Renovation, $50,000, Ward 2
1644 24th Ave. NW — Rainier UTC Acquisitions LLC, Charles Schwab Office Remodel, $250,000, Ward 8
3651 Classen Blvd. — Walmart Realty, City National Bank Interior Remodel, $40,000, Ward 5
Fire Repair:
1000 Interstate Dr. — Norman Hospitality Inc., Norman Hotel Structure/Façade Repair, $250,000, Ward 3
Demolition:
1644 24th Ave. NW — Rainier UTC Acquisitions LLC, Charles Schwab
Interior Only, Not Reported, Ward 8
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED
1050 N. University Blvd. — Garner, Ashley and Jared, Garner Properties Warehouse/Office Building, $250,000, Ward 4
Addition/Alteration:
1100 E. Lindsey St. — CVS Pharmacy, #6024 CVS Pharmacy Remodel, $125,000, Ward 4
225 N. Webster Ave. — City of Norman, Development Center Interior Renovation, $7,144,323, Ward 4
106 W. Main St. — A M G Restaurants Inc., Winston’s Patio Awning, $15,000, Ward 4
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY
• Eleven permits for new single-family residences were issued with a combined reported valuation of $2,935,390. The average reported value was $266,854, two of which applied to the City’s recently adopted 2018 Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Fee Adjustment Incentive Program).
• Thirteen permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $247,339, seven of which were storm shelters.
• Two permits for demolitions were issued for residential properties located at 405 Iowa St. and 5900 E. Lindsey St.
• One permit was issued for fire repair to a residential property at 1020-A Rambling Oaks Dr.
• Six applications for new single family residences were submitted with a combined reported valuation of $2,170,280. The average reported value was $271,285.
• Nine applications for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a reported valuation of $330,740, one of which were storm shelters.
• One application for demolition to a residential property was submitted for 702 ½ Dakota St.
