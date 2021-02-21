U.S. Energy Corp. announces pricing of $5M public offering of stock
HOUSTON — U.S. Energy Corp. announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 984,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $5.10 per share, for gross proceeds to the company of $5,018,400, before deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses.
In addition, the company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 147,600 shares of common stock offered in the public offering to cover over-allotments, if any.
Kingswood Capital Markets, division of Benchmark Investments Inc., is acting as sole bookrunner for the offering.
The offering closed Wedesday, subject to customary closing conditions.
Evoque Data Center Solutions CEO to speak during summit
DALLAS — Evoque Data Center Solutions™ announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Andy Stewart, will be a featured speaker at KeyBanc Capital Markets’ 16th annual “Emerging Technology Summit.”
Stewart will join top executives from many of today’s leading public and privately-held firms like Peloton, GitLab, Cogent Communications, Quicken, TechTarget, Databricks and many more.
Stewart is scheduled to present Wednesday and will take part in a panel discussion on “Infrastructure Investors.” He will be joined on the panel by top executives from Colony Capital, GTT Infrastructure and Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners. The conference will be conducted virtually.
KBCM’s “Emerging Technology Summit” will center over a four-day period. The summit will take place online for the second consecutive year.
Penn Virginia provides operational update
HOUSTON — Penn Virginia Corp. announced an operational update, including the following:
Closed transactions with Juniper Capital on Jan. 15, which resulted in reduced debt, enhanced liquidity and a larger asset base
Sold 16,719 barrels of oil per day for the fourth quarter, at the high end of guidance. Total sales for the fourth quarter were 21,502 barrels of oil equivalent per day
Realized oil price for the fourth quarter of about $48.84 per barrel, including hedge settlements
Estimated capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of $33 million, which was below the low end of guidance
Free cash flow positive for the fourth quarter and for the full year
Jellystone Park sales jump 10%
CINCINNATI — Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts posted its 14th straight year of same-park sales in 2020.
Even though many locations did not fully open until mid-summer, annual sales grew 9.9%. The fourth quarter, when reservations typically slow, saw a 52% jump over 2019.
According to Leisure Systems Inc., the 2020 boom is continuing, with advance 2021 bookings up 150% over last year as of Jan. 31.
Guests choose from a variety of camping and glamping accommodations at more than 75 locations in the U.S. and Canada.
Campspot, the largest online marketplace for RV resorts, family campgrounds, cabins and glamping options, also predicts 2021 will be an even bigger year for the industry.
It reports guests are booking longer and more frequent trips compared to last year. The average number of nights booked has increased to four from two, and there has been nearly a 300% increase in guests booking multiple trips.
This year LSI will welcome three new Jellystone Park locations with the addition of new resorts in Illinois, Massachusetts and Missouri. Agreements are in place for an additional five campgrounds to be converted to the Jellystone Park brand or built from the ground up.
Targa Resources Corp. reschedules earnings webcast
HOUSTON — Targa Resources Corp. announced that it continues to expect to report its fourth quarter financial results before the market opened for trading Thursday, but due to severe winter weather, the live webcast to discuss financial results was moved to 11 a.m. Tuesday.
To access the webcast, visit targaresources.com under “Events and Presentations.” A webcast replay will be available about two hours after the event ends.
A quarterly earnings supplement presentation and updated investor presentation will be available under Events and Presentations in the Investors section of the company’s website prior to the start of the conference call, or directly at targaresources.com/investors/events.
