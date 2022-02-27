The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for Feb. 10-16.
Tenant Finish:
1800 W. Tecumseh Rd., Suite 100 — Rieger LLC, Studio Tatum LLC, $40,000, Ward 8
Multi-Family Fire/Damage Repair:
401 12th Ave. SE, Apartment 191 — Paladin Equity, Cottonwood Ridge Condo Rehab/Repair, $7,500, Ward 1
1303 W. Tecumseh Rd., Building 1 — Artisan Crossing Limited, Artisan Crossing Office Fire Repair, $20,000, Ward 8
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY- PERMITS ISSUED:
Addition/Alteration:
315 E. Gray St. — SA Five 315 E. Gray, The Standard Remodel, $700,000, Ward 4
4701 12th Ave. NW — Moore/Norman Technology Center, Hanger, Classroom/Lab Remodels, $7,000,000 (Combined), Ward 6
530 W. Lindsey St. — Brooks, James Kenneth, Pharmer’s Market Medical Marijuana Expansion/Remodel, $3,000, Ward 7
Temporary Building/ Construction Trailer:
1001 E. Robinson St. — City of Norman, Griffin Park Soccer Construction/Office Trailer, $4,000, Ward 8
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY- APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
New Construction:
3300 Healthplex Pky. — Norman Regional Health Systems, NRH Carpentry Shop Building, $400,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
801 N. Peters Ave. — Trinity Baptist Church, Interior Elevator, $250,000, Ward 4
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Five permits for new single family residences were issued with a total reported value of $586,190. The average reported value was $117,238, two of which applied to the City’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Program) and none to the city’s Visitability Program.
• One permit for a new manufactured home was issued for 5600 W. Tecumseh Rd.
• Twenty-one permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $616,349, five of which were storm shelters.
• One fire repair permit was issued for 17401 E. Rock Creek Rd.
• Two demolition permits were issued, one for 4220 Ridgeline Cir. and one for 908 Hoover St.
• Ten applications for new single family residences were submitted with a reported value of $3,320,004. The average reported value was $332,000.
• One application to replace a manufactured home was submitted for 16900 E. Tecumseh Rd.
• Three applications for addition/alterations to residential properties were submitted with a reported value of $140,000, one of which was a storm shelter.
• One demolition application was submitted for 824 S. Flood Ave.
