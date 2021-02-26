Feb. 18
• Alfalfa: Compared to the last report Feb. 4: Hay trade remains slow, with Arctic temperatures and heavy snowfall over the trade area has hampered movement. No trades of ground alfalfa yet demand remains moderate to good as most feed yards and dairies seem to be current as of now. Demand remains moderate for farmers and ranchers. The next report will be issued March 4.
No trades reported.
• Grass hay:
Central Oklahoma: Large round bermuda grass $55-$60 per bale. Large round prairie/meadow grass $35 per bale.
Eastern and Western Oklahoma: No trades reported.
• Wheat hay: No trades reported.
Prices are dollars per ton and FOB unless otherwise noted.
• Oklahoma direct feeder cattle trade:
Feb. 19
Receipts: 1,470; Last Reported 6,944; Last Year 2,972
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers were to lightly tested on a Current FOB Basis for an accurate trend, however a lower undertone is noted. Demand moderate. A severe Artic winter storm has swept across the trade area bringing below zero temperatures and several inches of snow is in the forecast over the weekend.
