The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for Jan. 20-26.
New Construction:
3305 Corporate Centre Dr. — Outback Properties LLC, Hudiburg Subaru, $8,000,000, Ward 8
3803 S. Chautauqua Ave. — City of Norman, Household Hazardous Waste Building, $1,000,000, Ward 7
524 Interstate Dr. — Wiregrass Development LLC, America’s Car-Mart Detail Shop Building, $350,000, Ward 3
5391 108th Ave. SE — Farah, Victoria Ann & Roger A., Foreign Farmers Inc. Medical Marijuana, $35,000, Ward 5
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY- PERMITS ISSUED:
New Construction:
2331 36th Ave. NW — Westpoint Developers Club, Car Wash, $2,000,000, Ward 8
Tenant Finish:
1915 Classen Blvd., Suite 101 — Classen Landing LLC, Papa Johns, $200,000, Ward 4
Addition/Alteration:
1212 W. Lindsey St. — True Sky Credit Union, Replace/Enlarge Drive-Thru Canopy, $100,000, Ward 2
1017 24th Ave. NW — Bagg Family LLC, Edward Jones Investments Office Remodel, $88,570, Ward 8
5511 E. Lindsey St. — Potts, Marian V., T-Mobile Upgrade/Replace Antennas, $16,000, Ward 5
1820 W. Tecumseh Rd., Suite 124 — Rieger LLC, Muirfield Homes Office Space, $28,400, Ward 8
2451 Van Buren St. — Hartwig Investments LLC, Verizon Upgrade/Replace Antennas, $25,000, Ward 2
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY- APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
Addition/Alteration:
1355 W. Lindsey St. — Security National Bank & Trust Co., Arvest Bank Remodel, $800,000, Ward 2
530 W. Lindsey St. — Brooks, James Kenneth, Pharmer’s Market Expansion/Remodel, $3,000, Ward 7
5200 12th Ave. NW — Moore Norman Technology Center, Training/Restroom Remodel, $60,000, Ward 8
1045 N. Flood Ave. — MF Investments LLC, Sufeez Medical Marijuana Remodel, $30,000, Ward 4
Parking Lot:
1660 24th Ave. SE — The Church of Christ of Norman, Parking Lot Expansion, $75,000, Ward 1
Demolition:
215 E. Constitution St. — City of Norman, Demo Parks Steel Buildings, Not Reported, Ward 7
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Three permits for new single family residences were issued with a total reported value of $2,064,000. The average reported value was $688,000, none of which applied to the city’s
Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Program) and none to the city’s Visitability Program.
• Ten permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $359,726, four of which were storm shelters.
• Fifteen applications for new single family residences were submitted with a reported value of $3,435,900. The average reported value was $229,060.
• Seven applications for addition/alterations to residential properties were submitted with a reported value of $273,532, one of which was a storm shelter.
— Submitted Content