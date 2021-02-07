Jan. 21
• Alfalfa: Compared to the last report Jan. 7: Hay trade remains slow as much of the trade area is drying out after week's of snow and rain. Wheat pastures are in good shape after the recent moisture and semi-warm weather. No trades of ground alfalfa yet demand remains moderate to good as most feed yards and dairies seem to be current as of now. Demand remains moderate. The next report will be issued Feb. 4.
Central Oklahoma: Large square bales $150-170 per ton. Alfalfa/Bermuda grass mix, large round bales $100 per ton.
Eastern Oklahoma: No trades reported.
Western Oklahoma: Ground alfalfa $120 per ton.
• Grass hay:
Central Oklahoma: Large round bermuda grass $40-$55 per bale.
Eastern and Western Oklahoma: No trades reported.
• Wheat hay: No trades reported.
Prices are dollars per ton and FOB unless otherwise noted.
• Oklahoma direct feeder cattle trade:
Jan. 29
Receipts: 4,257; Last Reported 7,890; Last Year 701
Compared to last week: Feeder steers traded 2.00-6.00 higher. Feeder heifers sold mostly steady on a light test. Demand moderate to good. Rains are expected over the weekend.
— Submitted Content
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.