The State Department of Health reported two additional deaths in Cleveland County Thursday as the state COVID-19 case total rose above 3,000.
The OSDH reported nine additional COVID-19 related deaths statewide Thursday, bringing Oklahoma's death count to 179.
One of the Cleveland County deaths occurred in Norman, where the death count rose from 17 to 18 Thursday. 26 Cleveland County residents have died in connection with COVID-19.
There are now 3,017 total cases in the state, up from 2,894 Wednesday. According to the OSDH, 1,884 of those cases are recovered, meaning the patients involved are not hospitalized or dead, and have gotten two weeks past the onset or report of their illness.
While two of the nine deaths reported Thursday occurred between April 18 and 21, six of them happened between Wednesday and Thursday. It is unclear when the two deaths in Cleveland County — a man and a woman both 65 or older — occurred.
The seven other deaths reported Thursday included people from Washington, Oklahoma, Tulsa, Creek, Caddo and Muskogee counties.
Norman now has 201 total COVID-19 cases, up from 193 Wednesday. 134 of those cases are recovered.
There are 388 total cases in Cleveland County, up from 372 Wednesday. 237 are recovered.
The OSDH's Thursday report also shows that as of Wednesday, Oklahoma labs have processed 47,984 COVID-19 tests, 44,761 of them negative. 284 Oklahomans are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, up from 236 a week ago, but down from numbers since.
While Gov. Kevin Stitt has announced a phased plan that will begin reopening some Oklahoma businesses as soon as Friday, the City of Norman made clear Wednesday that the local stay-at-home order is still in place until April 30, and that city leaders are making decisions based on health officials' guidance and local COVID-19 data.
The governor's guidelines are allowing Oklahoma municipalities to continue making their own decisions before May 1, when Stitt said he intends to implement the first official phase of the reopening plan statewide.
An executive order report issued Wednesday shows that as of Wednesday, 63 of the state's then-170 COVID-19-related deaths occurred in longterm care or nursing facilities. 14 of those deaths have been at Cleveland County facilities.
As of Wednesday's report, Grace Skilled Nursing and Therapy Norman was still reporting 10 COVID-19-related deaths among residents and 76 positive cases among residents and staff. At Norman's Brookhaven Extensive Care, three residents have died, and at least 32 residents and staffers have tested positive.
Wednesday's report includes race, ethnicity and gender breakdowns of Oklahoma's COVID-19 patients and deaths. The report shows that 66.9% of Oklahomans who have died in connection with the virus also had at least one pre-existing condition like heart or liver disease.
The OSDH is operating drive-thru testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on OSDH's website. The Cleveland County Health Department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The state is asking that healthcare providers test any Oklahoman who is showing COVID-19 symptoms or has been directly exposed to someone diagnosed with COVID-19, and not just prioritize tests for the vulnerable. To receive a test from a public provider like the Cleveland County Health Department, Oklahomans' symptoms must include a cough, shortness of breath and a fever of at least 100.4F.
Classen Urgent Care, located at 2808 Classen Blvd., received a new shipment of point of care tests last week, allowing them to test 1,000 people and have results within minutes. Hussein Torbati, physician at Classen, said the clinic will test anyone, regardless if the patient is symptomatic, as long as they have tests available.
The OSDH has a "COVID-19 Symptom Monitoring System" through its website that allows residents to input any flu-like symptoms they are experiencing. Residents' symptoms are then sent to OSDH and other local health officials to evaluate the symptoms and determine if monitoring or other assistance is required.
INTEGRIS Health has an online tool to help Oklahoma residents determine if their symptoms are consistent with COVID-19. The results give residents a clinical recommendation for how they should move forward to either treat their symptoms or get additional COVID-19 support or testing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.