The State Department of Health reported two additional deaths and 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cleveland County in its Monday update.
According to the OSDH, as of Monday morning, there are 324 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 23 virus-related deaths in Cleveland County, up from 313 cases and 21 deaths Sunday.
The OSDH's COVID-19 Data Dashboard shows that two of Cleveland County's new confirmed cases and one of the COVID-19 related deaths were in Norman, where there have now been 184 confirmed cases and 16 virus-related deaths. On Sunday, those numbers stood at 182 cases and 15 deaths.
Oklahoma's statewide case total now stands at 2,680, up from 2,599 Sunday.
The OSHD reported three additional deaths statewide Monday: two Cleveland County men 65 or older, and one Caddo County man in the 50-64 age range.
The state said Monday that only one of the three deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, and that the other two happened between April 12 and 16, but did not give any additional details. There have now been 143 COVID-19-related deaths in Oklahoma.
The COVID Data Dashboard still shows that Norman, Oklahoma's third largest city, has the third most cases in the state and the second most deaths (behind Oklahoma City).
According to Friday's executive order report from the OSDH — still the most recent executive order report released by the state — 45 of the state's COVID-19-related deaths have been at nursing homes and longterm care facilities. 13 of those deaths have occurred at Cleveland County facilities; 12 have been at Norman facilities.
As of Friday's report, Grace Skilled Nursing and Therapy Norman has officially reported 10 COVID-19-related deaths among residents, and 74 positive cases among residents and staff. At Brookhaven Extensive Care, two residents have died, and at least 29 residents and staffers have tested positive.
Friday's report also showed that as of Friday, Oklahoma labs — including the state's public health lab, university labs and private labs — had processed 35,561 COVID-19 tests, 32,966 of which were negative.
Friday's report also includes race, ethnicity and gender breakdowns of COVID-19 patients and deaths. The report shows that 66.2% of Oklahomans who have died in connection with the virus also had at least one pre-existing condition like heart or liver disease.
Gov. Kevin Stitt announced last Wednesday that while he has extended the state's "safer at home" order — asking that all vulnerable or elderly Oklahomans shelter at home through May 6 — the state will also allow elective surgeries to resume beginning next Friday.
“Our curve is flattening, and we are making great progress, but now is not the time to take our foot off the gas,” the governor said in a statement Wednesday. “What we do over the next two weeks will significantly impact what we can do after April 30, and we need to continue to practice physical distancing, washing our hands frequently and limiting trips to the grocery store and pharmacy.”
The OSDH is operating drive-thru testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on OSDH's website. The Cleveland County Health Department is now offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The state is asking that healthcare providers test any Oklahoman who is showing COVID-19 symptoms or has been directly exposed to someone diagnosed with COVID-19, and not just prioritize tests for the vulnerable. To receive a test from a public provider like the Cleveland County Health Department, Oklahomans' symptoms must include a cough, shortness of breath and a fever of at least 100.4F.
Classen Urgent Care, located at 2808 Classen Blvd., received a new shipment of point of care tests this week, allowing them to test 1,000 people and have results within minutes. Hussein Torbati, physician at Classen, said will test anyone, regardless if the patient is symptomatic, as long as they have tests available.
The OSDH has a "COVID-19 Symptom Monitoring System" through its website that allows residents to input any flu-like symptoms they are experiencing. Residents' symptoms are then sent to OSDH and other local health officials to evaluate the symptoms and determine if monitoring or other assistance is required.
INTEGRIS Health has an online tool to help Oklahoma residents determine if their symptoms are consistent with COVID-19. The results give residents a clinical recommendation for how they should move forward to either treat their symptoms or get additional COVID-19 support or testing.
