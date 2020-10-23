NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Norman as the city's case total rose by 36 Friday.
Norman's cumulative case total is at 4,174, with 3,671 recoveries. 46 Norman residents have now died in relation to COVID-19.
Norman has recorded 11 of those deaths in the last month alone. Of those 11, two can be tied to the local Oklahoma Veterans Center.
With 1,373 new cases statewide Friday, Oklahoma's cumulative case total is now at 113,856.
The state's seven-day case average is at 1,221.14, its second-highest level ever. Oklahoma is still reporting an 8.2% case positivity rate.
The state broke another record Thursday night as Oklahoma reached 956 confirmed and suspected hospitalizations statewide. The previous hospitalization record, set Wednesday evening, was 910. Oklahoma does not report city or county-specific hospitalization numbers for counties other than Tulsa and Oklahoma.
Oklahoma reported 13 additional deaths Friday, bringing the state's death toll to 1,234.
With 96 new cases Friday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached 8,037. The county has recorded 89 COVID-related deaths and 6,949 recoveries.
Moore reported 11 new cases Friday, bringing the city's cumulative total to 1,422. Moore has reported 15 COVID-related deaths and 1,207 recoveries.
The county remains at an Orange Level on the Health Department's risk assessment map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools' reopening plan. The map, updated Friday morning, shows 30.4 cases per 100,000 people on average for the week of Oct. 16-22.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
