The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported two new COVID-19-related deaths in Norman — the sixth the city has recorded this week — along with 32 new cases reported Friday.
The update brings Norman's COVID-19 case total to 1,277 with 1,004 recoveries. The city's COVID-related death toll is now at 29.
The two latest deaths in Norman are the only two reported in Cleveland County on Friday. In total, the Health Department Friday reported five additional deaths statewide.
Before Wednesday, Norman had not reported a new death since June 10.
With 747 new cases reported Friday, Oklahoma's statewide cumulative case total stands at 36,487. Friday’s case numbers bring the state’s seven-day-average to 1,053, the second highest ever.
The Health Department has also reported 29,187 recoveries. As of Thursday evening's executive order report, Oklahoma was showing a 6.7% positive rate out of all the test results the state has recorded, up slightly from the rate at the beginning of the week.
The state's hospitalization update on Thursday evening showed 621 current confirmed and suspected COVID-related hospitalizations.
With two additional county deaths recorded Friday, Cleveland County's COVID-related death toll reached 49.
The state reported 68 new cases in Cleveland County Friday.
The Health Department has reported 2,555 total cases and 1,966 recoveries in Cleveland County.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Reese Gorman
(405)366-3532
Follow me @reeseg_3
