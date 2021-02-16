The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported another COVID-related death in Norman Tuesday as the city saw 20 new COVID-19 cases.
Monday’s update brings Norman’s totals to 13,057 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 12,254 recoveries.
The latest reported death brings Norman’s COVID-related death toll to 130. The city has recorded six additional deaths in the last week.
The latest update from Norman Regional Health Systems Monday again showed that local COVID-19 hospitalization numbers again decreased over the last reporting period.
Oklahomans can use the state’s online vaccination portal to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
IMMYLabs, in partnership with the Cleveland County Health Department and OU Health Services, will host a mega-vaccination event next Monday to vaccinate approximately 10,000 eligible Oklahomans. Registration for the event opened at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and filled quickly.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported just 508 new cases statewide Tuesday, the lowest new case number reported since Sept. 6 (excluding a low number just after Christmas that was due to holiday reporting). It's unclear if Monday and Tuesday's low numbers are at all correlated with this week's inclement weather.
The state’s cumulative case total is now at 414,780.
The state reported 20 additional deaths Tuesday, bringing the state death toll to 4,061. The state’s seven-day new case average dipped again on Tuesday to 1,245, down from 1,325 on Monday.
The state did not release an executive order report Monday night.
Despite high vaccination numbers and decreasing case and hospitalization numbers, Oklahomans should continue to distance, mask and maintain high physical hygiene standards in order to keep mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and all new variants, health officials say.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 46 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 28,011.
The health department has reported 26,217 recoveries in the county.
The county has now recorded 252 COVID-related deaths.
Moore reported 10 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the city’s cumulative case total to 5,994. The city has recorded 39 COVID-related deaths.
Friday’s update to the health department’s risk assessment map again placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plans, though the county’s seven-day new case average is again at its lowest level in months.
The newest map shows an average of 42.2 new cases in Cleveland County each day during the week of Feb. 5 through Feb. 11, down from the 49.4 new case average recorded the week before.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235.
OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events Monday through Friday and Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
