Moore Public Schools announced Tuesday the quarantining of around 200 students and staff at Westmoore High School in the last 48 hours due to exposure to COVID-19.
The district was notified on Tuesday morning of four new cases at Westmoore — bringing the total number of active cases to 15 — and the district’s contact tracing protocol identified 200 students and staff that were in close contact, according to a district letter.
Parents and guardians of the Westmoore football program were sent a letter Monday notifying them that 48 student-athletes and coaches in the football program have been quarantined, and activities for the football program have been suspended until Oct. 1, MPS Director of Communications Dawn Jones said. Westmoore's game against Broken Arrow that was scheduled for Friday, Sept. 25, has been canceled, Jones said.
Activities for the cheer and basketball programs also are halted until Oct. 1.
“This is the safest decision for the health of our students and staff due to the nature/proximity of the sport with the most recent COVID-19 cases,” the letter reads.
Jones said not all of the 15 active cases have been identified in the last two days, and if no new cases develop, the number of active cases will drop to six by the end of the month.
“To reach those lower numbers, we feel as those we need to make certain decisions now for additional mitigation efforts, and that’s what we’re doing,” Jones said.
According to the district’s return to learn plan, students and staff that are exposed to the virus are required to quarantine for 14 days before returning to MPS facilities.
