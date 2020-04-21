The State Department of Health reported 21 additional COVID-19-related deaths — none of them in Cleveland County — in its Tuesday update, which shows a totals of 2,807 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.
164 Oklahomans have now died in connection with COVID-19. Only five of the deaths reported Tuesday occurred between Monday and Tuesday; the rest occurred between April 14 and 19.
The 21 deaths reported Tuesday were in Delaware, Washington, Wagoner, Tulsa, Kay, Oklahoma, Greer, Bryan and Comanche counties.
Tuesday's confirmed case total of 2,807 is up from 2,680 confirmed cases Monday.
Tuesday morning's numbers also showed three new confirmed cases and no new deaths in Norman, which has had 187 total COVID-19 cases and 16 virus-related deaths. 125 of those cases are now recovered, meaning the patients involved are "currently not hospitalized or deceased," and have gotten two weeks past the onset or report of their illness.
There are 345 total confirmed cases in Cleveland County — up from 324 cases Monday — and 23 COVID-19 related deaths. 218 of those cases are recovered, according to the OSDH.
The OSDH's COVID Data Dashboard still shows that Norman, Oklahoma's third largest city, has the third most cases in the state and the second most deaths (behind Oklahoma City).
Tuesday also brought the state's first executive order report of the week, reflecting numbers from Monday.
The report shows that as of Monday, 48 of the state's then-143 COVID-19-related deaths had occurred in longterm care or nursing facilities. 16 of those deaths have been at Cleveland County facilities.
As of Monday's report, Grace Skilled Nursing and Therapy Norman was still reporting 10 COVID-19-related deaths among residents and 74 positive cases among residents and staff. Those numbers were unchanged from Friday's executive order report.
At Norman's Brookhaven Extensive Care, a third resident has died, and at least 29 residents and staffers have tested positive.
Monday's report also showed that as of Monday, Oklahoma labs — including the state's public health lab, university labs and private labs — had processed 44,489 COVID-19 tests, 41,537 of which were negative.
Monday's report includes race, ethnicity and gender breakdowns of Oklahoma's COVID-19 patients and deaths. The report shows that 65% of Oklahomans who have died in connection with the virus also had at least one pre-existing condition like heart or liver disease.
The state's "safer at home" order, which asks that all vulnerable or elderly Oklahomans shelter at home, has been extended through May 6, and Oklahoma will start allowing some elective surgeries to resume this Friday.
“Our curve is flattening, and we are making great progress, but now is not the time to take our foot off the gas,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a statement last Wednesday. “What we do over the next two weeks will significantly impact what we can do after April 30, and we need to continue to practice physical distancing, washing our hands frequently and limiting trips to the grocery store and pharmacy.”
Norman's city council has been collecting resident and business owner feedback to incorporate into a phased plan that would gradually reopen Norman businesses. The council will discuss the plan at its meeting tonight.
The OSDH is operating drive-thru testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on OSDH's website. The Cleveland County Health Department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The state is asking that healthcare providers test any Oklahoman who is showing COVID-19 symptoms or has been directly exposed to someone diagnosed with COVID-19, and not just prioritize tests for the vulnerable. To receive a test from a public provider like the Cleveland County Health Department, Oklahomans' symptoms must include a cough, shortness of breath and a fever of at least 100.4F.
Classen Urgent Care, located at 2808 Classen Blvd., received a new shipment of point of care tests last week, allowing them to test 1,000 people and have results within minutes. Hussein Torbati, physician at Classen, said the clinic will test anyone, regardless if the patient is symptomatic, as long as they have tests available.
The OSDH has a "COVID-19 Symptom Monitoring System" through its website that allows residents to input any flu-like symptoms they are experiencing. Residents' symptoms are then sent to OSDH and other local health officials to evaluate the symptoms and determine if monitoring or other assistance is required.
INTEGRIS Health has an online tool to help Oklahoma residents determine if their symptoms are consistent with COVID-19. The results give residents a clinical recommendation for how they should move forward to either treat their symptoms or get additional COVID-19 support or testing.
