NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 23 new cases in Norman and no new deaths Sunday.
Norman's COVID-19 case total is now 1,351, with 1,086 recoveries. With Norman reporting no new COVID-19 related deaths, the city's COVID-related death toll stands at 29.
Oklahoma reported 494 new cases Sunday, bringing the statewide cumulative case total to 38,225. Sunday’s case number drops the state’s seven-day average to 991.43.
On Saturday, the state health department reported one new COVID-19-related death, bringing the statewide death total to 550.
The health department also has reported 30,820 recoveries.
With no new county deaths recorded Sunday, Cleveland County's COVID-related death toll remains at 49.
The state reported 51 new cases in Cleveland County on Sunday.
The health department has reported 2,703 total cases and 2,122 recoveries in Cleveland County.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
