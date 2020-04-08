All lanes of traffic on 24th Avenue NE between Jackson Drive and Robinson Street will be closed today until 6 p.m. Friday, April 10 for construction improvements, a prepared statement from the City of Norman reads.
Drivers will still be able to access Robinson St. including the ability to access northbound 24th Ave. from Robinson St. An assigned detour route is in place and drivers are encouraged to plan for more travel time.
The project is part of a bond issue approved by voters on August 28, 2012 for eight transportation and stormwater projects including the 24th Avenue East Widening Project.
The projects include widening two miles of roadway to four, intersection improvements at 24th Avenue East/Meadowood Boulevard and 24th Avenue East/Robinson St. It includes traffic signals on 24th Avenue East from Lindsey to Robinson St., sidewalk improvements, stormwater improvements, and on-street bike lanes.
The Department of Transportation awarded the lowest bid of $9.4 million to Silver Star Construction Company of Moore, Ok. It is forecasted to be completed by fall 2020.
