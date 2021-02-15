The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported an additional death in Norman Monday as the city saw 25 new COVID-19 cases.
Monday's update brings Norman’s totals to 13,037 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 12,203 recoveries.
The latest reported death brings Norman’s COVID-related death toll to 129. The city has recorded seven additional deaths in the last week.
Norman Regional Health Systems will provide updated local hospitalization numbers on Monday.
Oklahomans can use the state’s online vaccination portal to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported just 730 new cases statewide Monday, the lowest new case number reported since late October (excluding a low number just after Christmas that was due to holiday reporting). The state’s cumulative case total is now at 414,272.
The state reported 17 additional deaths Monday, bringing the state death toll to 4.041. The state’s seven-day new case average dipped again on Monday to 1,325, down from 1,369 on Sunday.
Monday evening’s executive order report will provide updated statewide hospitalization numbers.
Despite high vaccination numbers and decreasing case and hospitalization numbers, Oklahomans should continue to distance, mask and maintain high physical hygiene standards in order to keep mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and all new variants, health officials say.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 47 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 27,965.
The health department has reported 26,078 recoveries in the county.
The latest reported Norman death brings the county death toll to 250.
Moore reported 11 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the city’s cumulative case total to 5,984. The city has recorded 39 COVID-related deaths.
Friday’s update to the health department’s risk assessment map again placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plans, though the county’s seven-day new case average is again at its lowest level in months.
The newest map shows an average of 42.2 new cases in Cleveland County each day during the week of Feb. 5 through Feb. 11, down from the 49.4 new case average recorded the week before.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235.
OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events Monday through Friday and Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.