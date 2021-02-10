The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported two more COVID-related deaths in Norman Wednesday as the city’s COVID-19 case count rose by 26.
The latest update brings Norman’s totals to 12,837 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 11,980 recoveries.
The latest reported deaths bring Norman’s COVID-related death toll to 126. The city has recorded seven additional deaths in the last week.
The latest numbers from Norman Regional Hospital System Monday showed that like statewide hospitalizations, local COVID hospitalizations continue to trend down.
Oklahomans can use the state’s online vaccination portal to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 1,660 new cases statewide Wednesday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 407,724.
The state reported 30 additional deaths Wednesday, bringing the state death toll to 3,900. The state’s seven-day new case average dipped again on Wednesday to 1,920, down from 1,985 on Tuesday.
Tuesday evening’s executive order report showed 856 COVID-related hospitalizations statewide, down from 864 hospitalizations Monday evening.
Despite high vaccination numbers and decreasing case and hospitalization numbers, Oklahomans should continue to distance, mask and maintain high physical hygiene standards in order to keep mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and all new variants, health officials say.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 83 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 27,480.
The health department has reported 25,472 recoveries in the county.
The county recorded three additional deaths Wednesday, including the two in Norman, bringing the county death toll to 243.
Moore reported 20 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the city’s cumulative case total to 5,885. The city has recorded 39 COVID-related deaths.
Last Friday’s update to the health department’s risk assessment map again placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plans, though the county’s seven-day new case average is at its lowest level in three months.
The latest map shows an average of 49.4 new cases in Cleveland County each day during the week of Jan. 29 through Feb. 4, down from the 76.2 new case average recorded the week before. The new case average was last at a number below 50 in the state’s Nov. 5 risk assessment map.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235.
OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events Monday through Friday and Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
