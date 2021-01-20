NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported two additional deaths and 27 new COVID-19 cases in Norman on Wednesday.
Norman has now reported 11,385 COVID-19 cases and 10,176 recoveries.
The two newest deaths bring Norman's death toll to 102. Norman has recorded 13 COVID-19 deaths in the new year.
Norman’s seven-day new case average is currently at 80 cases. An update from Norman Regional Hospital System Tuesday showed that local hospitalizations declined slightly in the last reporting period.
The state has launched an online vaccination portal that Oklahomans can use to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 1,986 new cases in the state Wednesday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 360,360.
The state reported 48 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing Oklahoma’s death toll to 3,085. The state’s seven-day new case average fell again Wednesday to 2,713, down from 2,988 on Tuesday.
The state's Tuesday evening hospitalization update showed 1,776 hospitalizations statewide, down from the 1,866 hospitalizations last reported Friday night.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 123 new cases Wednesday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 24,045.
The health department has reported 21,288 recoveries in the county. The two additional deaths in Norman bring the county death toll to 193.
Moore reported 32 new cases Wednesday, bringing the city’s cumulative total to 5,203. Moore’s death count stands at 32.
Friday’s update to the health department’s risk assessment map placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan.
The map showed an average of 102.6 new cases in Cleveland County each day during the week of Jan. 8-14. The number is by far the highest weekly new case average the county has recorded.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235.
The University of Oklahoma is currently on winter break, though OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events Monday through Friday and Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.