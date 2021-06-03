A series of just-announced grants from United Way of Norman will benefit 28 nonprofits across the community, supporting organizations that address a wide array of Norman needs.
The grants will fund 40 different programs across this year’s nearly 30 recipients, who will begin receiving their funding on July 1. Most of these agencies have been receiving annual grants from United Way for years, but agencies like the Girl Scouts are newcomers to this year’s list.
Jed Dembowski, vice president of marketing and communication for United Way Norman, said while United Way dealt with fundraising difficulties in 2020, the organization was able to reach 95% of its established fundraising goal, providing the financial resources for these grants. The grants may be slightly less than in previous years, Dembowski said.
“This year was obviously tougher than most, so it was really hard figuring out the amount we could give this year,” Dembowski said. “I’m sure most everybody took a small cut.”
Dembowski said he hopes that coming years will allow United Way to get back to funding grants as staff is used to.
“Our goal is always to keep raising more money each year, so that we have more to give out,” he said. “These agencies are all so deserving for the work that they do.”
April Heiple, executive director at Food and Shelter Inc. and one of the grant recipients, said food insecurity has been a priority throughout the pandemic.
“2020 and 2021 have shown us that there are a lot of people in our community who are living on the edge of poverty or right within poverty. Having access to food is a critical thing,” Heiple said.
Heiple said although the application process can be competitive, Food and Shelter’s relationship with United Way made the process easier.
“We of course work with the United Way staff, but also their amazing group of volunteers who help make the funding decisions,” Heiple said. “It was a pretty awesome process getting this grant. They did a great job.”
Like other agencies, Food and Shelter received a cut in its annual grant funding.
“We did receive a small cut from our last year's allocation, and I think that that's probably consistent across the board,” Heiple said. “I don't think that that necessarily reflects on how they feel about our work though. And so much is due to the pandemic — it made it very difficult for businesses to host fundraising events.”
This year’s grant will directly benefit Food and Shelter’s dining room, food pantry and outreach programs, Heiple said.
“We feed people two hot meals a day, we serve our food pantry five days a week and on top of that, for people who live outside we have showers, laundry facilities and personal care items that they can access to be able to survive living on the streets just a little bit easier,” she said.
Meals on Wheels, another nonprofit agency in Norman, will also be receiving a grant. Executive Director Lynn Haynes said food delivery for those who struggle to find their next meal became even more important during the pandemic.
Meals on Wheels also received a cut in this year’s United Way grant funding, but the organization qualified for emergency grants that filled the gap, Haynes said.
“That [grant] money is used to provide meals to the ill, disabled and elderly of our community. Last year we were kind of in a different position than most nonprofits, since we deliver our food,” Haynes said. “We were able to get some emergency funding to help us because we had a huge increase in the number of people that wanted to start getting meals. And that just continued on.”
