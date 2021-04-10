This month’s Second Friday Art Walk marked Norman’s last virtual art walk before the event returns to an in-person experience next month.
The Norman tradition of 12 years, which celebrates art in the community by highlighting local artists, galleries and organizations on the second Friday of every month, will soon return to its normal format after initial cancellations and temporarily going virtual due to the pandemic.
Erin Gavaghan, executive director of the Norman Arts Council, said anticipation is building toward next month, when vendors will once again set up on the sidewalk, musicians will play outside and people will come together to celebrate local art.
“We’re really looking forward to seeing people and friends and having our doors open to people to come in and see all of our offerings,” Gavaghan said.
Gavaghan said Second Friday Artwalk is a fun way to experience the downtown arts district.
“It’s a really lively atmosphere,” Gavaghan said. “In just the short amount of time since we’ve announced we are going back to a live event in May, the response has been nothing but joy. Everyone is excited to get out, do something fun and have an enjoyable evening around people.”
While the rate of positive COVID-19 cases is trending in the right direction, Gavaghan said it’s important to follow safety measures to ensure the downward case trend and live events can continue.
“We’re encouraging as much activity to happen outside as possible,” Gavaghan said. “If it’s a gallery, maybe the hospitality [is] outside on the sidewalk and then make sure that you know you’re keeping track of how many people are in your space and not exceeding gathering limits. Also making sure that everybody wears a mask if they go inside.”
Next month at the art walk, attendees can expect the Norman Arts Council gallery space downtown to feature Denise Duong, a Vietnamese American artist and muralist from the Oklahoma City area.
“It’s to have her work here, so she’ll be the main artist in our space,” Gavaghan said. “For a fun outdoor activity, we have a series of public art installations called Artful Inlets, and they’re murals on the ground around the stormwater inlet along the sidewalks and downtown.”
Gavaghan said five new murals will premiere at next month’s event.
“We’re really looking forward to having people come back downtown and gather and enjoy all of it,” Gavaghan said.
For more information about Second Friday Artwalk, visit www.2ndfridaynorman.com
