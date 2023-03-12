The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the city of Norman for Feb 23 - March 1, 2023
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED
New Construction:
215 E. Constitution St., — City of Norman, Reaves Park Baseball Concession/Restroom Building, $350,000, Ward 7.
Interior Finish:
3151 Healthplex Dr. — JEM Development, LLC, NRH-Pulmonology Clinich Medical Office, $790,000, Ward 8.
Addition/Alteration:
109 E. Tonhawa St. — Paramount Investment Management, LLC, Equity Brewing Remodel, $15,000, Ward 4.
1007 N. Univeristy Dr. — University Blvd. Rentals, Incredible Kids Academy, $9,000, Ward 4.
3770 W. Robinson St, Suite 100 — Brookhaven Village Plaza, LLC, Hal Smith Concept Restaurant Remodel, $35,000, Ward 3.
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — PERMITS ISSUED:
Interior Finish:
3321 W. Tecumseh Rd., Suite 101 — EKP Tecumseh, LLC, Urban Nutrition Store, $10,000, Ward 8.
Additions/Alterations:
318 E. Comanche St. — City of Norman, Norman Transit Center Remodel & Site Work, $956,049, Ward 4.
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
Addition/Alteration:
2001 W. Main St., — Gianos, Gus & Margo Fam. LTD., Moxie Shop Salon Remodel, $25,000, Ward 2.
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Eighteen (18) permitsfor new single family residences were issued with a combined reported value of $5,633,925, the average reported value was $312,996, eight (8) of which applied to the City’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index (ERI) Program) and zero (0) to the City’s Visitability Program.
• Twenty-four (24) permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a combined reported value of $644,231, twelve (12) of which were storm shelters.
• Two (2) demolition permits were issued, one (1) for 1750 60th Ave. SE. and one (1) for 640 E. Boyd St.
• Eight (8) applications for new single family residences were submitted with a combined reported value of $2,634,020, the average reported value was $329,253.
• One (1) application for a new manufactured home was issued for 13985 E. Stella Rd.
• Eleven (11) applications for additions or alterations to residential properties were submitted with a combined reported value of $1,213,336.
— Submitted Content
