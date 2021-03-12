PLS names Will Merrick as development officer
The Pioneer Library System announced the hiring of Will Merrick as development officer.
Merrick will oversee duties including the services of the Pioneer Library System Foundation.
Since 2009, Merrick has served as director of the Merrick Foundation. He also has served in leadership fundraising positions with the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, Integris Health Foundation and the University of Oklahoma.
Merrick sits on the board of the YMCA of Greater OKC and is a graduate of Leadership Oklahoma City Class XXXI and Leadership Oklahoma Class 27. He was a member of the Journal Record’s 2015 Class of Achievers under 40.
He also participated in numerous grant review and scholarship selection committees and has been involved with Philanthropy Southwest for nearly 10 years through serving on the board of directors and various committees.
When not working in philanthropy, he enjoys golf, traveling and working in the yard. He and his wife, Katie, have two sons, Tripp and Vail, and a chocolate labrador named Birdie.
The PLS Foundation works to support activities and initiatives to promote literacy throughout the Pioneer Library System’s service area of Cleveland, McClain and Pottawatomie counties.
For more information, visit plsfdn.org.
Library to host 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' tourney
The Pioneer Library System seeks teen gamers to show their skills in its "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" Tournament, set from 2 to 4 p.m. March 20.
The event will be run on the library’s Twitch stream, twitch.tv/pioneerlibrarysystem.
The tournament will feature up to 16 entrants. They’ll compete in a single-elimination bracket format using Nintendo Switch systems. Rules for the matches will be presented by the tournament host and moderator during the live session.
The top three finishers will receive gift cards to the Nintendo eShop store, including a $60 prize for the tournament champion.
Each participant must have their own copy of "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate," a Nintendo Switch system and a Nintendo Switch online subscription.
For more information or to sign up, go to the tournament page on the PLS website, pioneer.libnet.info/event/4877272.
— Submitted Content
