The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for Feb. 24-March 2.
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION WERE ISSUED:
Addition/Alteration:
1100 E. Constitution St., Suite 140 — Hollywood Shopping Center LLC, Boomarang Diner, $175,000, Ward 7
7006 Lago Ranchero Dr. — Jacobs, Chris, Emerald Gemini LLC Medical Marijuana, $10,000, Ward 5
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-PERMITS ISSUED:
New Construction:
1651 24th Ave. NW — Sooner Investment Group, Cava Restaurant Remodel, $165,000, Ward 8
127 W. Main St., Suite 105 — S E T Companies LLC, Mango Cannabis Office Remodel, $5,000, Ward 4
801 N. Peters Ave. — Trinity Baptist Church, Interior Elevator, $250,000, Ward 4
825 E. Robinson St. — Orthopedic Sports Medical Center, Interior Retail Remodel, $80,000, Ward 8
527 E. Main St. — Traw, John M., ByDavis Office Remodel, $35,000, Ward 4
2404 Classen Blvd. — Hope Community Church Inc., AT&T Mobility Replace/Upgrade Antennas, $20,000, Ward 7
Multi-Family Fire Repair:
3700 12th Ave. SE, Apartment 1211 — Home Creations Inc., Brookstone Cottages Repair Damage, $51,450, Ward 7
Demolition:
1651 24th Ave. NW — Cava, Interior Only, Not Reported, Ward 8
410 24th Ave. SW — Hughes, Anna Lee, Dr. Anna Hughes Ideal Eye Interior Only, Not Reported, Ward 2
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
New Construction:
3000 E. Robinson St. — City of Norman, Water Treatment Plant New Solar Array, $1,269,566, Ward 6
Tenant Finish:
1915 Classen Blvd., Suite 123 — Aria Development LLC, Brio Bowls LLC Smoothie Bowls, $50,000, Ward 4
Addition/Alteration:
1353 24th Ave. NW — Rainier UTC Acquisitions LLC, Hideaway Pizza Remodel, $600,000, Ward 8
4212 Classen Cir., Suite 108 & 112 — South Norman Industrial LLC, STGL689 Medical Marijuana Remodel, $5,000 (Combined), Ward 7
Temporary Building/Construction Trailer:
121 E. Main St. — Rice, Travis, The Meating Place LLC Streatery Patio Area, $5,000, Ward 4
1100 E. Constitution St. — Family Video Movie Club Inc., Beanstalk Snow Cone Stand, $10,000, Ward 7
1724 W. Lindsey St. — Hollywood Shopping Center LLC, Beanstalk Snow Cone Stand, $10,000, Ward 2
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Ten permits for new single family residences were issued with a total reported value of $3,235,450. The average reported value was $323,545, six (6) of which applied to the city’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Program) and one to the city’s Visitability Program.
• One permit for a new manufactured home was issued for 217 36th Ave. NE.
• Eighteen permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $247,816, 10 of which were storm shelters.
• Fourteen applications for new single family residences were submitted with a combined reported value of $5,005,581. The average reported value was $357,542.
• Five applications for addition/alterations to residential properties were submitted with a reported value of $311,799.
• One demolition application was submitted for 1027 S. Berry Rd.
