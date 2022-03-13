The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for Feb. 24-March 2.

CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION WERE ISSUED:

Addition/Alteration:

1100 E. Constitution St., Suite 140 — Hollywood Shopping Center LLC, Boomarang Diner, $175,000, Ward 7

7006 Lago Ranchero Dr. — Jacobs, Chris, Emerald Gemini LLC Medical Marijuana, $10,000, Ward 5

COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-PERMITS ISSUED:

New Construction:

1651 24th Ave. NW — Sooner Investment Group, Cava Restaurant Remodel, $165,000, Ward 8

127 W. Main St., Suite 105 — S E T Companies LLC, Mango Cannabis Office Remodel, $5,000, Ward 4

801 N. Peters Ave. — Trinity Baptist Church, Interior Elevator, $250,000, Ward 4

825 E. Robinson St. — Orthopedic Sports Medical Center, Interior Retail Remodel, $80,000, Ward 8

527 E. Main St. — Traw, John M., ByDavis Office Remodel, $35,000, Ward 4

2404 Classen Blvd. — Hope Community Church Inc., AT&T Mobility Replace/Upgrade Antennas, $20,000, Ward 7

Multi-Family Fire Repair:

3700 12th Ave. SE, Apartment 1211 — Home Creations Inc., Brookstone Cottages Repair Damage, $51,450, Ward 7

Demolition:

1651 24th Ave. NW — Cava, Interior Only, Not Reported, Ward 8

410 24th Ave. SW — Hughes, Anna Lee, Dr. Anna Hughes Ideal Eye Interior Only, Not Reported, Ward 2

COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:

New Construction:

3000 E. Robinson St. — City of Norman, Water Treatment Plant New Solar Array, $1,269,566, Ward 6

Tenant Finish:

1915 Classen Blvd., Suite 123 — Aria Development LLC, Brio Bowls LLC Smoothie Bowls, $50,000, Ward 4

Addition/Alteration:

1353 24th Ave. NW — Rainier UTC Acquisitions LLC, Hideaway Pizza Remodel, $600,000, Ward 8

4212 Classen Cir., Suite 108 & 112 — South Norman Industrial LLC, STGL689 Medical Marijuana Remodel, $5,000 (Combined), Ward 7

Temporary Building/Construction Trailer:

121 E. Main St. — Rice, Travis, The Meating Place LLC Streatery Patio Area, $5,000, Ward 4

1100 E. Constitution St. — Family Video Movie Club Inc., Beanstalk Snow Cone Stand, $10,000, Ward 7

1724 W. Lindsey St. — Hollywood Shopping Center LLC, Beanstalk Snow Cone Stand, $10,000, Ward 2

RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:

• Ten permits for new single family residences were issued with a total reported value of $3,235,450. The average reported value was $323,545, six (6) of which applied to the city’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Program) and one to the city’s Visitability Program.

• One permit for a new manufactured home was issued for 217 36th Ave. NE.

• Eighteen permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $247,816, 10 of which were storm shelters.

• Fourteen applications for new single family residences were submitted with a combined reported value of $5,005,581. The average reported value was $357,542.

• Five applications for addition/alterations to residential properties were submitted with a reported value of $311,799.

• One demolition application was submitted for 1027 S. Berry Rd.

