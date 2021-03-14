The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for Feb. 25-March 3.
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED
Addition/Alteration:
1432 24th Ave. NW — Target Corp., We Fix Phone’s Plus Remodel, $10,000, Ward 8
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-PERMITS ISSUED
Addition/Alteration:
1205 Alameda St. — Realty Income Properties 4 LLC, Homeland Fuel Center Replace Fuel Kiosk, $75,000, Ward 6
2264 W. Main St. — WH Normandy Creek LP, Grant Gafford White Box Remodel, $50,000, Ward 2
9970 E. Tecumseh Rd. — Peoples, Olen, Peoples Plants Medical Marijuana Remodel, $10,000, Ward 5
Fire Repair:
231 W. Main St. — J. Ford LLC, J. Ford Downtown Remodel/Repair for White Box, $30,000, Ward 4
Temporary Building/Construction Trailer:
3299 W. Main St. — Sooner Fashion Mall LLC, Sooner Bloomer Tent June 1-30, $2,500, Ward 3
Demolition:
3300 Healthplex Pky. — Norman Regional Health System, Old Emergency Department Entrances and Canopies, Not Reported, Ward 8
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED
New Construction:
10790 E. Lindsey St. — Yarber, Richard, Natures Cure Cannabis LLC Medical Marijuana, $200,000, Ward 5
524 Interstate Dr. — Wiregrass Development LLC, America’s Car-Mart Detail Shop Building, $350,000, Ward 3
Interior Finish:
1920 Research Park Blvd., Suite 102 — Equity Commercial Realty LLC, Lennox Office/Warehouse, $70,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
194 36th Ave. NW — SD Land Company LLC, Dish Wireless New Antennas on Tower, $20,000, Ward 3
Demolition:
105 12th Ave. SE — Roc 48 LLC, Demo Restaurant, Not Reported, Ward 1
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY
• Eighteen permits for new single family residences were issued with a combined reported valuation of $5,160,040. The average reported value was $286,669, eight of which applied to the City’s recently adopted 2018 Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Fee Adjustment Incentive Program).
• Twenty-nine permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $838,348, fifteen (15) of which were storm shelters.
• One permit for demolition to a residential property was issued for 5515 Pioneer Cir.
• Seven applications for new single family residences were submitted with a combined reported valuation of $3,131,474. The average reported value was $447,353.
• Ten applications for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a reported valuation of $585,964.
• Three applications for demolition to residential properties were submitted for 501 Trenton Rd., 925 S. Flood Ave., and 321 E. Daws St.
— Submitted Content
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.