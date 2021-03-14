VAALCO Energy announces conference participation
HOUSTON — VAALCO Energy Inc. announced that the company will participate in the Virtual 33rd annual ROTH Conference that will be hosted Monday through Wednesday.
Cary Bounds, chief executive officer, and Elizabeth Prochnow, chief financial officer, will host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors registered for the conference Monday.
A pre-recorded virtual presentation done by Bounds in conjunction with the event will be posted at vaalco.com in the “Investor Relations” section of the site, on the “News and Events” page Monday.
An updated investor slide deck also prepared in conjunction with the ROTH Conference will be posted in the “Investor Relations” section of VAALCO’s website on that same morning.
TPC Group announces earnings call
HOUSTON — TPC Group Inc. announced that it will post its results for the quarter ending Dec. 31 on its website at noon March 24 and that it will host a conference call for holders of its 10.5 percent and its 10.875 percent senior secured notes, analysts and prospective investors at 9 a.m. March 25.
Financial results and conference call details will be available to current noteholders and prospective investors who register on the Investor section at tpcgrp.com.
Axele hosting webinar
DALLAS — Axele LLC, a Transportation Management System company, will host a webinar with the Truckload Carriers Association on "How Small and Midsize Carriers Can Harness the Power of Data." The free webinar will be at noon Thursday.
The webinar will begin at noon Thursday. To register, visit bit.ly/3excGwd.
VAALCO Energy Inc. announces results
HOUSTON — VAALCO Energy Inc. reported operational and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year. Highlights and recent key items include:
• Closed the transformational acquisition of Sasol’s working interest in the Etame field.
• Produced 4,662 net revenue interest barrels of crude oil per day, or 5,359 working interest BOPD in the fourth quarter.
• Reported net loss of $3.6 million ($0.06 per diluted share), Adjusted Net Loss of $5.6 million ($0.10 per diluted share) and generated Adjusted EBITDAX of $3.5 million for the fourth quarter.
• Completed the 2019-2020 drilling campaign with a 100% success rate, on time and within budget, with no safety or environmental incidents April 9.
• Completed the acquisition of new three dimensional seismic over the Etame field.
• Added 1.6 MMBO NRI proved SEC reserves in 2020 from positive well performance and the SE Etame 4P discovery which were offset by 1.6 MMBO NRI due to negative pricing related revisions.
• Reported year-end independent 2P CPR reserves of 10.4 MMBO WI.
• Maintained a strong balance sheet with no debt, a cash balance of $47.9 million, including $1.4 million in net joint venture owner advances as of Dec.r 31.
• Improving outlook for oil pricing coupled with enhanced cash flow generation supports next Etame drilling campaign currently anticipated to start in late 2021 and early 2022.
Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. announces steps to enhance balance sheet
DALLAS — Texas Capital Bank, N.A., and its parent company Texas Capital Bancshares Inc., collectively referred to herein as “Texas Capital Bank,” announced the closing of a Credit Risk Transfer transaction with institutional investors.
The transaction enables the company to expand the warehouse lending program and better serve clients in all market environments.
Due to current market conditions and an oversubscription in investor appetite, the initial transaction references $2.2 billion of loan exposure via a credit linked note issue of $275 million. The transaction closed Tuesday.
In addition, as previously announced Feb. 24, the company closed on its public offering of $300 million of Series B preferred stock.
Axele introduces team drivers, terminal management features
DALLAS — Axele LLC, a Transportation Management System company, introduces Teams and Terminals functionality for improved productivity and efficiency.
Support for team drivers keeps loads moving and allows carriers to stay on the road longer, while the Terminal feature helps larger carriers better manage regional bases.
Team drivers, two drivers assigned to a single truck, work together on the same load assignments. Hours of service rules let one driver take their mandatory rest, while the other driver takes over the shift and keeps the load moving to the destination.
The Axele Teams feature allows dispatchers and trip planners to visualize drivers’ schedules. Seeing solo drivers and teams on a weekly Gantt chart ensures proper assignment of loads with no overlap.
Axele TMS integrates HoS data from electronic logging devices, so dispatchers and schedulers can see the availability of all drivers and teams. Clear availability information enables better scheduling of the transport plan.
Contango announces financial results
FORT WORTH, Texas — Contango Oil & Gas Co. announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and 12 months ending Dec. 31. Fourth quarter highlights and recent developments include:
• Production sales of 1,321 MBoe for the quarter, or 14.4 MBoe per day, within guidance for the quarter. Assuming we had owned MCEP and Silvertip during the fourth quarter, our pro forma production sales would have been 24.5 MBoe per day.
• Total operating expenses of $17.1 million for the quarter, and operating expenses exclusive of production and ad valorem taxes of $15.5 million, at the lower end of the guidance range for the quarter.
• Net loss of $25.2 million (including $22.8 million in pre-tax impairments) compared to a net loss of $138.4 million (including $124.7 million in pre-tax impairments) in the prior year quarter.
• Recurring Adjusted EBITDAX (a non-GAAP measure, as defined and presented herein) of $12.2 million, compared to $17.2 million in the prior year quarter.
• On Oct. 25, the company entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and Mid-Con Energy GP LLC, the general partner of Mid-Con, pursuant to which Mid-Con merged with and into a wholly-owned, direct subsidiary of the company. The Mid-Con Acquisition closed Jan. 21 at which time the MSA terminated.
• On Oct. 27, the company completed a private placement with a select group of institutional and accredited investors for the sale of 26,451,988 shares of the Company’s common stock for net proceeds of approximately $38.8 million.
• On Oct. 30, the company entered into an amendment to its revolving credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., as administrative agent, and the lenders party thereto under which, among other things, the company’s borrowing base increased from $75 million to $130 million upon the closing of the Mid-Con Acquisition.
• On Nov. 27, the company entered into a purchase and sale agreement with an undisclosed seller to acquire certain oil and natural gas properties located in the Big Horn Basin in Wyoming and Montana, in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, and in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The Silvertip Acquisition closed Feb. 1.
• On Dec. 1, the company completed another private placement of 14,193,903 shares of the Company’s common stock for net proceeds of approximately $21.7 million.
• Debt outstanding as of March 1 was about $114 million, with $4 million cash on hand.
Battalion Oil Corp. provides operational update
HOUSTON — Battalion Oil Corp. announced results of operations for the fourth quarter and full year. Highlights include:
• Battalion is well positioned to deliver single digit production growth while generating significant free cash flow in Fiscal Year 2021.
• Completed the sale of about 3,700 net acres in the Northern West Quito development area for $26.3 million in cash subject to customary post-closing adjustments. These assets accounted for less than 5% of the company's average daily net oil production during the quarter ending Sept. 30.
• Improved 2020 adjusted operating unit costs by 12% from 2019 to 2020.
• Improved average well costs from $1,350/lin ft in 2019 down to $850/lin ft in 2020.
• Reduced Adjusted G&A unit cost by 49% from 2019 to 2020.
• Disciplined hedge strategy provides cash flow assurance on 90% of expected 2021 oil production.
• Strong balance sheet with attractively priced RBL provides ample liquidity to execute 2021 plan with a reinvestment rate of 70% to 80% of the estimated 2021 EBITDA.
Penn Virginia reports financial results
HOUSTON — Penn Virginia Corp. announced its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year and 2021 outlook. Significant highlights include:
• Generated net cash provided by operating activities of $32 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. For the full year, the company generated net cash provided by operating activities of $222 million.
• Recorded about $3 million of free cash flow for the fourth quarter, including the impact of prepaid and early payments of about $21 million of capital expenditures, which locked in lower service costs and prepayment discounts. This is the fifth consecutive quarter of positive FCF. For the full year, the company generated approximately $53 million of FCF.
• Sold 16,719 barrels of oil per day for the fourth quarter at the high end of guidance. Total sales volumes were 21,502 barrels of oil equivalent per day (78% crude oil) for the fourth quarter.
• Reported net loss of $136 million (including a non-cash impairment of oil and gas properties of $120 million), or $8.92 per share, and adjusted net income of $22 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter. Net loss was $311 million (including a non-cash impairment of oil and gas properties of $392 million), or $20.46 per share, and adjusted net income of $88 million, or $5.71 per diluted share, for the full year.
• Generated adjusted EBITDAX of $57 million for the fourth quarter. For the full year, the company generated adjusted EBITDAX of $266 million.
Usio to participate in virtual conference
SAN ANTONIO — Usio Inc. announced that Louis Hoch, chief executive officer, has been invited to present at Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference, presented by M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC.
The conference will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday featuring roundtable discussions with C-suite executives moderated by Maxim Research Analysts, fireside chats with live Q&A and presentations from hundreds of issuers both domestically and internationally.
To attend, sign up to become an M-Vest member and stay tuned for more updates.
