Devon Energy announces board change
OKLAHOMA CITY — Devon Energy Corp. announced that D. Martin Phillips, a managing partner of the EnCap Investments LP, will resign from the company’s board of directors effective immediately.
The resignation is following a reduction in EnCap’s holdings in Devon through disposition transactions that occurred Feb. 22.
The resignation is consistent with the provisions of a shareholder agreement that permitted EnCap to designate a director if a 10 percent ownership threshold of Devon's outstanding common stock was maintained.
Phillips joined Devon’s board of directors in January by way of the company’s merger with WPX Energy. Phillips became a member of WPX Energy’s board in 2020.
Following his departure, Devon will have 11 directors on the board.
Jericho Energy Ventures announces Capella Partners as senior technical advisor
TULSA — Jericho Energy Ventures announced that it has signed an agreement with Santa Barbara, CA-based Capella Partners to serve as its senior technical advisor.
The relationship, headed up by Jourdan Urbach and Romi Kadri, will leverage Capella’s collective skills and expertise in providing deep technical due diligence, IP development, industrialization, and commercialization related to Jericho’s low-carbon investments.
AAON announces price increase
TULSA — AAON Inc. announced a price increase of 4% on all AAON HVAC equipment.
This price increase is a direct result of increased raw material and component costs, including stainless steel, galvanized steel and copper, which are up 30% to 50% compared to last year.
The price increase is effective June 1.
Jericho Energy Ventures subsidiary announces licensing agreement
TULSA — Jericho Energy Ventures announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Hydrogen Technologies, has signed an exclusive IP licensing agreement with UK-based Deuterium Heating Ltd.
With heat being the largest contributor to UK carbon emissions (accounting for over one-third of the country’s output) there is a significant and time sensitive issue at hand which, collectively, HTI, Deuterium and its sister company Protium hope to solve.
The agreement will further commercialize HTI’s unique hydrogen-based cleanH2steam DCC™ boiler.
The partnership will allow HTI to expand their geographical footprint across Europe, while offering a zero emissions heating and steam technology directed at decarbonizing the $30bn global commercial and industrial heating market. The agreement’s initial geographic focus will be in the UK and Ireland.
To achieve the UK’s ambitious 2050 Net Zero goals, the government has set an agenda to decarbonize heat.
Deuterium, launched last year to facilitate the IP licensing agreement, is the sister company of Protium Green Solutions Ltd., a leading UK green hydrogen energy services company providing project origination, design and funding to support the development of hydrogen and fuel cell technologies.
Devon Energy announces early redemption of senior notes
OKLAHOMA CITY — WPX Energy Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Devon Energy Corp., notified The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., of its intention to redeem the aggregate principal amounts set forth below with respect to the following notes issued under the Indenture:
• $210,000,000 of the 5.250% Senior Notes due 2027.
• $175,000,000 of the 5.875% Senior Notes due 2028.
• $315,000,000 of the 4.500% Senior Notes due 2030.
Such notes will be redeemed in accordance with the terms set forth in the Indenture regarding the redemption of Notes following a cash equity contribution to, or other equity offering by, WPX.
The redemption price will equal 105.250%, 105.875% and 104.500% of the principal amount of the 2027 notes, the 2028 notes and 2030 notes being redeemed, respectively, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, up to, but not including, the applicable redemption date.
The funds for the redemption will be contributed to WPX by the company on or prior to the applicable redemption date, which is March 26 for the 2028 notes and the 2030 notes being redeemed and April 10 for the 2027 notes being redeemed.
— Submitted Content
