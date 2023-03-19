The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the city of Norman for March 2 - March 8, 2023
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED
New Construction:
2101 W. Lindsey St.,— Nacionales, LLC, Kedplasma Office Building, $3,156,500, Ward 2.
Addition/Alteration:
133 24th Ave. NW — Westood Center, LLC, 405 Nutrition Store Remodel, $15,000, Ward 2.
3217 N. Flood Ave. — CLG Holdings, LLC, University Silk Screen Mezzanine Struture, $100,000, Ward 8.
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — PERMITS ISSUED:
New Construction:
3600 Classen Blvd. — Driven Brands, Inc., Take Five Oil Change, $465,000, Ward 7.
Multi-Family Addition/Alteration:
222 S. University Blvd. — Tulu, Mizanur R., 222 University Apartments Remodel/Repair, $300,000, Ward 4.
Foundation:
2808 E. Robinson St.— City of Norman, CON-Emergency Communications and Operations Center, $1,730,000, Ward 6.
Temporary Building/Construction Trailer:
3301 W. Main St. — Sooner Fashion Mall, LLC, Paranormal Cirque Event Tent 3/23/23-3/26/23, $1,000, Ward 3.
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
New Construction:
250 W. Tecumseh Rd. — Elysium Group, LLC, Alpine Motorsport, LLC Auto Repair/Office, $213,000, Ward 8.
2801 E. Robinson St. — City of Norman, CON-Emergency Communications and Operations Center Generator Building, $500,000, Ward 6
Interior Finish:
3321 W. Tecumseh Rd.— EKP Tecumseh, LLC, Boss Nails & Spa, $80,000, Ward 8.
Addition/Alteration:
4100 28th Ave. NW — 1000 Rock Creek, LLC, Beacon Building Products Remodel, $1,597,000, Ward 8
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Twelve (12) permits for new single family residences were issued with a combined reported value of $3,496,420, the average reported value was $291,368, five (5) of which applied to the City’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index (ERI) Program) and zero (0) to the City’s Visitability Program.
• Eighteen (18) permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a combined reported value of $415,720, eight (8) of which were storm shelters.
• Two (2) demolition permits were issued, one (1) for 6124 84th Ave. NE. and one (1) for 804 N. Crawford Ave.
• Ten (10) applications for new single family residences were submitted with a combined reported value of $3,906,225, the average reported value was $390,623.
• Eighteen (18) applications for additions or alterations to residential properties were submitted with a combined reported value of $348,258, five (5) of which were storm shelters.
— Submitted Content
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.