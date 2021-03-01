McBride bill to name rescue animals as state pet passes House
OKLAHOMA CITY — State Rep. Mark McBride’s dog Cali gets another shot at fame this year after her owner once again successfully won passage of a bill designating rescue animals as the state pet.
House Bill 1816, aka Cali’s Law, is a revision of a bill that passed the House last year but was sidelined because of COVID-19.
Cali is an 80-pound Catahoula mix that McBride, R-Moore, adopted from the Moore Animal Shelter. He said she’s the first dog he’s ever allowed in his house.
McBride said this will help Oklahoma municipalities cut down on the cost of running or building bigger animal shelters for lost or abandoned pets. HB 1816 doesn’t designate any one animal species as the state pet.
HB 1816 passed the House with a vote of 86-8. It now moves to the State Senate where it is authored by Sen. Darrell Weaver, R-Moore.
Stitt appoints Shelly Paulk to tax commission
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt announced on Monday that he has appointed State Budget Director Shelly Paulk to the Oklahoma Tax Commission for a six-year term pending State Senate confirmation.
Paulk has worked for the State of Oklahoma since November 2006 in progressively more advanced roles related to state budget and finances.
She initially joined the Office of Management and Enterprise Services as a revenue and budget analyst before being promoted to Deputy Budget Director for Revenue in 2011 and to her current role as State Budget Director in 2019.
Part of her current duties include assisting and advising Stitt, Chief Operating Officer John Budd and Chief Financial Officer Amanda Rodriguez in management of state agency budgets by tracking, analyzing and reconciling revenue collections to all state appropriated or authorized funds and analyzing all revenue or tax related legislation.
Before joining state government, Paulk spent 18 years in the education field. She has a bachelor’s in business management and ethics from Mid-America Christian University in Oklahoma City and an MBA in leadership and organizational development from Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond.
Shelly and her husband, Jon, have three children and eight grandchildren.
House advances bill to help homeless youth
OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill designed to help homeless youth gain access to housing, medical care, education and other services passed the House today with a vote of 82-6.
House Bill 1739, by Rep. Sheila Dills, R-Tulsa, creates the Connecting Futures Act, which is designed for youth between the ages of 15 and 18.
The measure would direct the state Department of Human Services, working with social service providers, to design a pilot program addressing the needs of minors who are not supported by parents or guardians and who are not in state or tribal custody. The act would not deprive a parent or legal guardian of any parental or legal authority.
Dills said the program is aimed at youth who, for whatever reason, don’t fit into the state’s foster care system but who aren’t with their parents.
Many of these teens don’t even have access to necessary documents such as their birth certificates or social security numbers, which leaves them unable to secure a driver’s licenses or employment. Too many end up in poverty, in the state’s penal system or worse, she said.
The Connecting Futures Act could change this trajectory and help these young people become successful adults, Dills said.
HB 1739 now advances to the Senate where Sen. Brenda Stanley, R-Midwest City, is the author.
House approves education bill
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma House of Representatives on Monday passed legislation to exempt K-12 teaching candidates who hold advanced degrees from subject area exemption.
House Bill 1796 is authored by Rep. Nicole Miller, R-Edmond. It allows the State Board of Education to exempt a teacher from taking a subject area exam if the teacher has an advanced degree in the subject that is substantially comparable to the content on the subject area exam.
While presenting the bill on the House floor, Miller told members that HB1796 expands provisions previously created in Senate Bill 1115, which was signed into law in 2020 and allowed alternatively certified teachers to be exempt from taking the Oklahoma Subject Area Tests if they possess an advanced degree in the subject area. Miller explained that HB1796 would expand that provision to all other teacher certification pathways.
Miller said the Office of Educational Quality and Accountability, which is the accrediting body for colleges of education, supported SB 1115 last year and is supportive of HB1796 as well.
HB1796 passed the House 91-1 and is now eligible to be considered in the Senate, where it is authored by Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond.
