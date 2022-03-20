The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for March 3-9.
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION WERE ISSUED:
Tenant Finish:
3408 36th Ave. NW, Suite 104 — Mike Jolley Investments, Any Lab Test Now, $60,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
4250 W. Tecumseh Rd. — Norman School District 29, Roosevelt Elementary Music Room Addition, $1,000,000, Ward 8
2224 W. Main St. — WH Normandy Creek LP, Normandy Creek Shopping Center Façade Renovation, $200,000, Ward 2
1636 W. Lindsey St. — Hollywood Shopping Center LLC, Karen Barbalace Aesthetics Office Remodel, $160,000, Ward 2
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY- PERMITS ISSUED:
New Construction:
215 E. Constitution St. — City of Norman, Reaves Park Baseball Concession/Restroom Building, $350,000, Ward 7
3000 E. Robinson St. — City of Norman, Water Treatment Plant New Solar Array, $1,269,566, Ward 6
Tenant Finish:
3408 36th Ave. NW, Suite 114 — Mike Jolley Investments, Filed Nails Spa Beauty, $110,000, Ward 8
1915 Classen Blvd., Suite 123 — Aria Development LLC, Brio Bowls LLC Smoothie Bowls, $50,000, Ward 4
Addition/Alteration:
702 N. Porter Ave. — Woodsco Investments LLC, Tarahumara’s North Patio Roof Expansion, $42,000, Ward 4
1420 24th Ave. NW — Rainier UTC Acquisitions LLC, Milan Laser Hair Removal Remodel, $235,000, Ward 8
598 24th Ave. SE — Linn, Kenneth Dale and April Lee, AT&T Antenna Addition/Replacements, $49,500, Ward 1
Multi-Family Damage Repair:
401 E. Boyd St., #316 — ARA LP, Loft 401 Repair Floor/Water Damage, $15,000, Ward 4
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY- APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
New Construction:
3301 24th Ave. NW — NFL Learning Norman OK, The Learning Experience Daycare, $3,200,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
2316 W. Lindsey St. — Casey’s Marketing Company, Casey’s General Store Remodel & Addition, $1,349,635, Ward 2
2320 W. Main St. — Casey’s Marketing Company, Casey’s General Store Remodel & Addition, $1,317,780, Ward 2
1320 E. Lindsey St. — Bricker, Charles F-Rev. Living Trust, Oklahoma Educators Remodel & Canopy Addition, $200,000, Ward 1
222 S. Porter Ave. — The Wilson Company LLC, Yellow Dog Coffee Co. Remodel, $35,000, Ward 4
Demolition:
209 W. Duffy St. — St. John’s Episcopal Church, Detached Garage, Not Reported, Ward 4
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Seventeen permits for new single-family residences were issued with a total reported value of $5,872,041. The average reported value was $345,414, nine of which applied to the city’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Program) and three to the city’s Visitability Program.
• Twelve permits for new duplexes were issued with a combined total reported value of $2,220,000. The average reported value was $185,000.
• Eighteen permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $493,423, 10 of which were storm shelters.
• Two demolition permits were issued: one for 719 Deans Row Ave. and one for 721 Deans Row Ave.
• Eleven applications for new single-family residences were submitted with a combined reported value of $3,438,964. The average reported value was $312,633.
• Nine applications for addition/alterations to residential properties were submitted with a reported value of $555,750, one of which was a storm shelter.
• One demolition application was submitted for 209 W. Apache St.
