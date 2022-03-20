The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for March 3-9.

CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION WERE ISSUED:

Tenant Finish:

3408 36th Ave. NW, Suite 104 — Mike Jolley Investments, Any Lab Test Now, $60,000, Ward 8

Addition/Alteration:

4250 W. Tecumseh Rd. — Norman School District 29, Roosevelt Elementary Music Room Addition, $1,000,000, Ward 8

2224 W. Main St. — WH Normandy Creek LP, Normandy Creek Shopping Center Façade Renovation, $200,000, Ward 2

1636 W. Lindsey St. — Hollywood Shopping Center LLC, Karen Barbalace Aesthetics Office Remodel, $160,000, Ward 2

COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY- PERMITS ISSUED:

New Construction:

215 E. Constitution St. — City of Norman, Reaves Park Baseball Concession/Restroom Building, $350,000, Ward 7

3000 E. Robinson St. — City of Norman, Water Treatment Plant New Solar Array, $1,269,566, Ward 6

Tenant Finish:

3408 36th Ave. NW, Suite 114 — Mike Jolley Investments, Filed Nails Spa Beauty, $110,000, Ward 8

1915 Classen Blvd., Suite 123 — Aria Development LLC, Brio Bowls LLC Smoothie Bowls, $50,000, Ward 4

Addition/Alteration:

702 N. Porter Ave. — Woodsco Investments LLC, Tarahumara’s North Patio Roof Expansion, $42,000, Ward 4

1420 24th Ave. NW — Rainier UTC Acquisitions LLC, Milan Laser Hair Removal Remodel, $235,000, Ward 8

598 24th Ave. SE — Linn, Kenneth Dale and April Lee, AT&T Antenna Addition/Replacements, $49,500, Ward 1

Multi-Family Damage Repair:

401 E. Boyd St., #316 — ARA LP, Loft 401 Repair Floor/Water Damage, $15,000, Ward 4

COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY- APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:

New Construction:

3301 24th Ave. NW — NFL Learning Norman OK, The Learning Experience Daycare, $3,200,000, Ward 8

Addition/Alteration:

2316 W. Lindsey St. — Casey’s Marketing Company, Casey’s General Store Remodel & Addition, $1,349,635, Ward 2

2320 W. Main St. — Casey’s Marketing Company, Casey’s General Store Remodel & Addition, $1,317,780, Ward 2

1320 E. Lindsey St. — Bricker, Charles F-Rev. Living Trust, Oklahoma Educators Remodel & Canopy Addition, $200,000, Ward 1

222 S. Porter Ave. — The Wilson Company LLC, Yellow Dog Coffee Co. Remodel, $35,000, Ward 4

Demolition:

209 W. Duffy St. — St. John’s Episcopal Church, Detached Garage, Not Reported, Ward 4

RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:

• Seventeen permits for new single-family residences were issued with a total reported value of $5,872,041. The average reported value was $345,414, nine of which applied to the city’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Program) and three to the city’s Visitability Program.

• Twelve permits for new duplexes were issued with a combined total reported value of $2,220,000. The average reported value was $185,000.

• Eighteen permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $493,423, 10 of which were storm shelters.

• Two demolition permits were issued: one for 719 Deans Row Ave. and one for 721 Deans Row Ave.

• Eleven applications for new single-family residences were submitted with a combined reported value of $3,438,964. The average reported value was $312,633.

• Nine applications for addition/alterations to residential properties were submitted with a reported value of $555,750, one of which was a storm shelter.

• One demolition application was submitted for 209 W. Apache St.

