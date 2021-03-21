The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for March 4-10.
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED
New Construction:
4019 N. Flood Ave. — Ashton Gray LLC, Bodyworx Physical Therapy, $350,000, Ward 8
4023 N. Flood Ave. — Ashton Gray LLC, Oklahoma Pain Management, $350,000, Ward 8
2256 36th Ave. NW, Suite 100 — Brookhaven Office Park LLC, New Office Building, $250,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
2501 Technology Pl. — Norman Economic Development Coalition, Chasm Advanced Materials Workroom Remodel, $20,000, Ward 5
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-PERMITS ISSUED
Interior Finish:
103 W. Apache St., Suite 101 — BTE LLC, Steople Office, $15,000, Ward 4
Addition/Alteration:
4151 W. Robinson St. — City of Norman, T-Mobile Upgrading Antennas on Tower, $25,000, Ward 3
2215 W. Boyd St. — City of Norman, T-Mobile Replacing Antennas on Tower, $25,000, Ward 2
3001 36th Ave. NW — 36th NW LLC, Green Buffalo Medical Marijuana Remodel, $25,000, Ward 8
1217 Lindsey Plaza Dr. — Hymer-Hall 4 LLC, RJH Realty Investments Roof Top Solar System, $20,000, Ward 1
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED
Interior Finish:
TBD — Universal Town Center LLC, Nothing Bundt Cake $195,000, Ward 8
1820 W. Tecumseh Rd., Suite 126 and 128 — Rieger LLC, Office/Warehouse Tenant Finish, $70,000 (Combined), Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
2545 W. Main St. — Bhanumati LLC UNC 35 P/C INT, U.S. Cellular, New Antennas on Tower, $18,000, Ward 2
1440 W. Lindsey St. — Vaquero Norman Partners LP, Velvet Taco Restaurant Renovate, $650,000, Ward 2
10797 Bethel Rd. — McDaniel, John M., AT&T New Backup Generator, $12,000, Ward 5
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY
• Eleven permits for new single family residences were issued with a combined reported valuation of $3,213,620. The average reported value was $292,147, five of which applied to the City’s recently adopted 2018 Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Fee Adjustment Incentive Program).
• Thirty permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $559,392, 17 of which were storm shelters.
• Twelve applications for new single family residences were submitted with a combined reported valuation of $5,043,980. The average reported value was $420,332.
• Twelve applications for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a reported valuation of $543,782, one of which was a storm shelter.
