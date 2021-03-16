Feb. 18
• Alfalfa: Compared to the last report 02/04/21: Hay trade remains slow, with Arctic temperatures and heavy snowfall over the trade area has hampered movement. No trades of ground alfalfa yet demand remains moderate to good as most feed yards and dairies seem to be current as of now. Demand remains moderate for farmers and ranchers.
No trades reported.
• Grass hay:
Central Oklahoma: Large round bermuda grass $55.-$60 per bale. Large round prairie/meadow grass $35 per bale.
Eastern and Western Oklahoma: No trades reported.
• Wheat hay: No trades reported.
Prices are dollars per ton and FOB unless otherwise noted.
• Oklahoma direct feeder cattle trade:
March 12
Receipts: 7,491; Last Reported 6,571; Last Year 1,784
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers traded steady to 2.00 higher. Demand moderate to good. Rainfall is in the forecast for the weekend, continuing to leave pastures in muddy conditions.
