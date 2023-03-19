The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the city of Norman for March 9 - March 15, 2023
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED
New Construction:
1115 College Ave. — Alpha Chi Omega, Alpha Chi Omega, $9,500,000, Ward 7.
Addition/Alteration:
1824 Atchison Dr., Ste E — Lungren, John R. & Sherri D., Humble Ground Cultivation, $75,000, Ward 8.
582 Buchanan Ave. — MB Real Estate-II, LLC., The Surf Bar, $30,000, Ward 4.
2627 Classen Blvd., Ste 104 — Nash, Michael, Pinocchio's Restaurant, $50,000, Ward 1.
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — PERMITS ISSUED:
New Construction:
520 W. Tecumseh Rd. — Elysium Group, LLC, Alpine Motorsport, $213,000, Ward 8.
New Shell Construction:
3219 W. Rock Creek Rd. — Legacy Building Park, New Shell Building, $750,000, Ward 8.
Interior Finish:
2901 Adams Rd. — Landmark Fine Homes, Touchtone Medical Imaging, $975,000, Ward 8.
Addition/Alteration:
590 Ed Noble Parkway — University SO, LLC., Sooner Traditions, $388,600, Ward 3.
728 S. Flood Ave. — Norman Public Schools, McKinley Elementary Fine Arts/Shelter Addn., $2,000,000, Ward 4.
2001 W. Main St. — Gianos, Gus & Margo Family, Moxie Shop Salon, $25,000, Ward 2.
3520 W. Tecumseh Rd. — Norman MAC LLC, McDonald's Remodel, $250,000, Ward 8.
Commercial Repair:
1309 W. Boyd St. — West Wind Unitarian, Roof Replacement, $125,000, Ward 2.
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
New Construction:
3533 National Dr. — PJE Alliance, LLC, Garage/Storage, $40,000, Ward 8.
Interior Finish:
2620 Classen Blvd., Ste 106 — Nyssa Raatco, LLC, Norman Tobacco and Vape, $9,750, Ward 7.
Addition/Alteration:
3901 Journey Parkway — LM Real Estate Company, LLC, Bob Moore Nissan Remodel, $500,000, Ward 8.
2000 Research Park Blvd., Ste 112 and 116 — Equity Commercial Realty, LLC, Landlord Remodel, $10,000, Ward 8.
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Seventeen (17) permits for new single-family residences were issued with a combined reported value of $5,278,505. The average reported value was $310,500, three (3) of which applied to the City’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index (ERI) Program) and one (1) to the City’s Visitability Program.
• Forty (40) permits for additions or alterations to residential property were issued with a combined reported value of $1,817,152, fourteen (14) of which were storm shelters.
• One (1) permit for a new manufactured home was issued at 13985 E. Stella Rd.
• Three (3) applications for new single-family residences were submitted with a reported value of $958,480. The average reported value was $319,493.
• One (1) application was submitted for tornado repair at 7020 Lago Ranchero Dr.
• One (1) application was submitted for fire repair at 1415 Skyler Way.
• Six (6) applications for additions or alterations to residential property were submitted with a combined reported valuation of $190,000. One (1) of the applications was a storm shelter.
• Three (3) demolition applications were submitted for 209 W. Duffy St., 215 W. Duffy St., and 606 S. Santa Fe Ave.
— Submitted Content
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.