The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for March 10-16.
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:
Tenant Finish:
1908 24th Ave. NW — UTC 8 LLC, Pure Barre Exercise/Workout Center, $47,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
1301 Da Vinci St. — City of Norman, Fleet Office Remodel, $30,000, Ward 8
333 Interstate Dr. — Wal-Mart Real Estate Business, Vision Center, $85,000, Ward 2
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-PERMITS ISSUED:
New Shell Construction:
3075 Classen Blvd. — Veritas Norman 1 LLC, AG Classen Shell, $795,000, Ward 5
Addition/Alteration:
708 Research Park Blvd., Suite 101 — T & L Commercial Properties LLC, Legendary Budz, $50,000, Ward 8
1400 24th Ave. NW — Target Corporation, Target Remodel, $953,428, Ward 8
1650 W. Tecumseh Rd. — Cleveland County Detention Center, Addition & Remodel, $10,717,880, Ward 8
4151 W. Robinson St. — City of Norman, Dish Wireless New Antennas on Tower, $30,000, Ward 3
13628 Crystal Brook Cir., Building 1 & 2 — OKGA LLC, 12 Blocks High CO2 Systems for Medical Marijuana, $26,000 (Combined), Ward 5
222 S. Porter Ave. — Wilson Company LLC, Yellow Dog Coffee Co. Remodel, $35,000, Ward 4
1498 E. Main St. — Bethel, Shelba J., T-Mobile Replace/Upgrade Antennas, $25,000, Ward 6
Temporary Building/Construction Trailer:
3299 W. Main St. — Sooner Fashion Mall LLC, Sooner Bloomers Temporary Tent April 1-June 30, $2,500, Ward 3
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
New Construction:
3800 Jenkins Ave. — City of Norman, Water Reclamation Facility New Solar Array, $3,514,434, Ward 7
Addition/Alteration:
3595 E. State Hwy 9 — 3595 East State Hwy 9 LLC, Medical Marijuana Remodel, $450,000, Ward 5
3920 Classen Blvd., Suite 112 — Sterling Inc., Therismos Medical Marijuana Remodel, $15,000, Ward 7
905 E. Rock Creek Rd. — Northeast Baptist Church Inc., Sanctuary, Foyer and Restroom Addition, $3,000,000, Ward 6
530 Ed Noble Pky. — University SP LLC, Joann Fabrics Remodel, $1,217,888, Ward 3
4334 W. Robinson St. — Melissa’s House LLC, Assisted Living Remodel & Addition, $900,000, Ward 3
Multi-Family Addition/Alteration:
401 12th Ave. SE, Units 102 & 290 — Paladin Equity, Cottonwood Ridge Condos Rehab/Remodel, $17,540 (Combined), Ward 1
Temporary Building/Construction Trailer:
3301 W. Main St. — Sooner Fashion Mall LLC, Cirque Italia Temporary Tent March 31-April 3, $1,000, Ward 3
Demolition:
1001 E. Robinson St. — City of Norman, Three Concession Buildings on Baseball Fields, Not Reported, Ward 8
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Twenty-three permits for new single family residences were issued with a total reported value of $5,745,103. The average reported value was $249,797, 20 of which applied to the city’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Program) and none to the city’s Visitability Program.
• One permit for a new manufactured home was issued for 2500 120th Ave. SE.
• Sixteen permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $535,017, eight of which were storm shelters.
• Five applications for new single family residences were submitted with a combined reported value of $1,244,131. The average reported value was $248,826.
• Twelve applications for addition/alterations to residential properties were submitted with a reported value of $661,454, one of which was a storm shelter.
• One demolition application was submitted for 1901 W. Imhoff Rd.
