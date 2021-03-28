The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for March 11-17.
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED
New Construction:
3110 W. Franklin Rd. — City of Norman, Ruby Grant Park Restrooms (E & W) & West Pavilion, $1,195,000 (Combined), Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
821 Interstate Dr. — Explorer LLC, Nelson Mazda Showroom & Service Area Restroom Additions, $2,900,000 (Combined), Ward 2
863 12th Ave. NE — Damann Properties Inc., Divine Energ Nutrition Interior Remodel, $20,000, Ward 6
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-PERMITS ISSUED
New Construction:
2680 24th Ave. SE — Norman Regional Hospital, Concrete Fence East Campus (South Side), $200,000, Ward 5
3110 W. Franklin Rd. — City of Norman, Ruby Grant Park NE Restroom, Parking Lot & Trail, $416,606, Ward 8
Interior Finish:
1820 W. Tecumseh Rd., Suite 126 & 128 — Rieger LLC, Office/Warehouse Tenant Finishes (Combined), $70,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
3720 W. Robinson St. — Brookhaven Village Plaza LLC, Pub W, Roof Over Existing Patio, $35,000, Ward 3
Addition/Alteration:
1429 George Ave. — T & S Investment Properties LLC, 405 Burger Bar Remodel, $385,000, Ward 7
106 W. Main St. — A M G Restaurants Inc., Winston’s New Patio Awning, $15,000, Ward 4
2264 W. Main St. — WH Normandy Creek LP, Phat Tire Bike Shop Remodel, $55,000, Ward 2
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
New Shell Construction:
TBD — Universal Town Center LLC, Shops Building OP-21, $1,017,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
TBD — Bliss, Tadd, Temp. Construction Trailer for JE Dunn Construction, $40,000, TBD
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Nine permits for new single family residences were issued with a combined reported valuation of $3,310,784. The average reported value was $367,865, three of which applied to the City’srecently adopted 2018 Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Fee Adjustment Incentive Program).
• Eighteen permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $331,765, seven (7) of which were storm shelters.
• One permit for demolition to a residential property was issued for 321 E. Daws St.
• Eleven applications for new single family residences were submitted with a combined reported valuation of $3,892,105. The average reported value was $353,828.
• Eight applications for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a reported valuation of $289,562, three of which were storm shelters.
— Submitted Content
