March 18
• Alfalfa: Compared to the last report Feb. 28: Hay trade remains slow, recent rainfall has hay pastures storing round bales hard to get loaded onto trucks. No trades of ground alfalfa again this week. Demand remains moderate as most feed yards and dairies seem to be current as of now. Demand remains moderate for farmers and ranchers. The next report will be issued April 1.
Central Oklahoma: Premium large squares $200 per ton. Premium small squares $9 per bale.
Eastern and Western Oklahoma: No trades reported.
• Grass hay: No trades reported.
• Wheat hay: No trades reported.
Prices are dollars per ton and FOB unless otherwise noted.
• Oklahoma direct feeder cattle trade:
March 19
Receipts: 4,728; Last Reported 7,491; Last Year 1,614
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers traded fully steady to firm. Demand moderate to good. Rainfall is in the forecast for the weekend, continuing to leave pastures in muddy conditions.
— Submitted Content
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.