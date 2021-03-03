House passes bill to streamline educators' development training
OKLAHOMA CITY — Legislation that seeks to give educators more time to focus on students while still receiving adequate professional development training passed off the House floor Monday with a bipartisan vote of 74-19.
House Bill 1593, authored by Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, modifies how often teachers are required to complete professional development hours by reducing the frequency of four educator trainings out of the twenty-seven currently required by state statute.
Provenzano, a former public school educator and administrator, heard from teachers across the state regarding the redundancy of professional development training.
HB1593 is now eligible to be heard in the Oklahoma Senate.
State Rep. Melissa Provenzano’s office can be reached at 557-7330 or melissa.provenzano@okhouse.gov.
House approves bill requiring abortions be performed by OB-GYNs
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma House of Representatives on Tuesday approved legislation to require any physician who performs an abortion in the state to specialize in obstetrics and gynecology and be board certified.
House Bill 1904 was authored by Rep. Cynthia Roe, R-Lindsay, a nurse practitioner with 37 years of experience. Roe, who serves as chair of the House Public Health Committee, said under current statute, abortions can be performed by any licensed physician in the state of Oklahoma.
HB1904 passed the House 80-19 and now proceeds to the Senate, where it is co-authored by Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan.
House passes measure placing national motto on public buildings
OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill that would require the national motto of “In God We Trust” to be displayed Monday on all state government buildings passed the House.
House Bill 2085, authored by House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, and Speaker Pro Tempore Terry O’Donnell, R-Catoosa, would require the display of the motto to be prominent and in keeping with the one in the U.S. Capitol Visitor’s Center.
In debating for the measure on the House floor, O’Donnell pointed out that the United States Congress has reaffirmed “In God We Trust” as the national motto several times in recent years since the motto was first adopted by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1956. The last affirmation came in 2011 with a vote of 396-9.
McCall and O’Donnell said the motto is already on the nation’s currency and on many government buildings throughout the nation, as well as on license plates and in many other places.
HB 2085 is a revision of a measure that passed last year in the House by a wide majority but did not make it through the legislative process because of pandemic interruptions. The legislation passed Monday with a vote of 81-19. The measure received no Democrats' votes.
The bill now moves to the state Senate where Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, is the principle author.
Rep. Tammy West passes bills aimed at improving lives
OKLAHOMA CITY — Rep. and House Majority Caucus Whip Tammy West, R-Oklahoma City, passed three bills in the House on Monday that would enhance the lives of Oklahomans.
House Bill 1875 would prohibit the release or sale of student directory information.
West said the bill strengthens and clarifies the language in statute, removing all doubt of how student information is to be protected and kept private. She worked with both the Oklahoma Press Association and the State Department of Education to draft the legislation.
The measure passed unanimously. It now advances to the state Senate for consideration, where it is authored by Sen. Brenda Stanley, R-Midwest City.
House Bill 1877 requires a resident of an assisted living facility, who is categorized as needing medical assistance and has been prescribed an antipsychotic medication, to be monitored quarterly for adverse effects and that they or their representative remain informed of their condition. It also requires staff to be trained to be aware of the side effects of antipsychotic use.
The bill is supported by the American Association of Retired Persons Oklahoma, Oklahoma Assisted Living Association, Alzheimer’s Association of Oklahoma, LeadingAge Oklahoma, Oklahoma Aging Partnership, Oklahoma Silver Haired Legislature and the State Long-term Care Ombudsman.
The legislation passed with a vote of 91-1. It is authored in the Senate by Sen. Bill Coleman, R-Ponca City.
House Bill 1880 authorizes the Oklahoma District Attorneys Council to create a Restorative Justice pilot program. The program would use deferred prosecution agreements to divert offenders away from traditional criminal court.
The program is victim-centered and requires the consent of a victim to refer a case to the program. Trained citizen-led mediation panels come up with a plan for what the offender can do to repair the harm caused by the crime and works with the victim and offender to find solutions.
There is no request for appropriations to implement the pilot program. West said the DAC has agreed to look for grant funding, and the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services and the Administrative Office of the Courts Alternative Dispute Resolution Program have both agreed to provide support.
The measure passed with a vote of 89-1. It is authored in the Senate by Sen. Darcy Jech, R-Kingfisher.
House passes bill to allow family members to visit long-term care residents
OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill that would require long-term care facilities to allow visitation to family members of residents passed the House on Monday night 73-19.
House Bill 1677, authored by Rep. Marilyn Stark, R-Bethany, states that long-term care facilities and assisted living facilities must allow each resident to designate one or more caregivers, granting them in-person visits.
If access to the facilities is restricted at any time to protect resident health and safety, precautions must be taken by the facilities to ensure designated compassionate caregivers can visit residents.
Rep. Sheila Dills, R-Jenks, co-authored the measure.
HB1677 stipulates that caregivers may have their status revoked if they refuse to comply with reasonable precautions, but visitation cannot be eliminated altogether.
The bill advances to the Senate, where it is co-authored by Sen. Darrell Weaver, R-Moore.
— Submitted Content
