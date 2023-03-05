The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the city of Norman for Feb 16-22.
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED
Addition/Alteration:
3720 W. Robinson St, Ste. 112 — Brookhaven Village Plaza, LLC, Henry Home Interiors Remodel, $150,000, Ward 3.
123 W. Main St. — Adair, James L., Legally Brewed LDT Co. Remodel, $30,000, Ward 4.
2620 Classen Blvd., Ste. 106 — Nyssa Raatko, LLC, White Box, $30,000, Ward 7.
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — PERMITS ISSUED:
New Construction:
4812 Interstate Dr. — Battison Properties, LLC, Battison Auto Dealership, $3,500,000, Ward 3.
2601 Parkway Dr. — LLARK Properties, LLC, Landers CDJR Office/Auto Service Center, $8,000,000, Ward 2.
Parking Lot:
1404 Flint Hills St. — Ideal Homes of Norman, Model Home Parking Lot, $12,000, Ward 3.
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
New Construction:
242 24th Ave. NW — Oklahoma Electric Cooperative, OEC Pump House for Fire/Water Lines, $250,000, Ward 2.
Interior Finish:
3321 W. Tecumseh Rd., Ste. 101 — EKP Tecumseh, LLC, Urban Nutrition, $10,000, Ward 8.
Addition/Alteration:
3151 W. Tecumseh Rd., Ste. 230, — Britton Norman Properties, LLC., Better Vision Ahead 2nd Floor Remodel, $150,000, Ward 8.
4701 Heritage Place Dr. — Savannah Ridge, LTD., Savannah Ridge Clubhouse Remodel, $250,000, Ward 3.
590 Ed Noble Pkwy. — University SP, LLC., Sooner Traditions Landlord Remodel, $388,600, Ward 3.
425 W. Gray St. — Crawford Investment Group, Remodel Existing Space, $500,000, Ward 4.
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Eight (8) permits for new single family residences were issued with a combined reported value of $2,172,780, the average reported value was $271,598, four (4) of which applied to the City’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index (ERI) Program) and zero (0) to the City’s Visitability Program.
• Eight (8) permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a combined reported valueof $308,350, three (3) of which were storm shelters.
• Eight (8) applications for new single family residences were submitted with a combined reported value of $2,111,820, the average reported value was $263,978.
• Six (6) applications for additions or alterations to residential propertieswere submitted with a combined reported value of $274,355.
• Two (2) applications for demolition were submitted, one (1) for 1030 College Ave. and one (1) for 640 E. Boyd St.
