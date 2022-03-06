The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for Feb. 17-23.
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION WERE ISSUED:
New Construction:
3440 S. Jenkins Ave. — City of Norman, Sanitation Container Maintenance Building, $700,000, Ward 7
Tenant Finish:
1820 W. Tecumseh Rd., Suite 134 — Rieger LLC, Uncle Pete Enterprises LLC Medical Marijuana, $125,000, Ward 8
2751 36th Ave. NW, Suite 121 — 36 North LLC, Stoic Strength & Fitness Gym, $50,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
1903 Stubbeman Ave. — Norman School District 29, NPS-Nancy O’Brian Performing Arts Center, $7,423,515, Ward 8
424 W. Main St. — Norman Economic Development, NEDC Remodel, $800,000, Ward 4
1204 N. Interstate Dr., Suite 140 — Decker Center LLC, Jersey Mike’s Remodel/Expansion, $200,000, Ward 8
Multi-Family Fire/Damage Repair:
1016 26th Ave. NW — Ferguson Management Group Inc., Motel 6 Repair Water Damage, $200,000, Ward 2
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-PERMITS ISSUED:
New Construction:
4403 12th Ave. SE — Juniper Sage at Cobblestone, Sage Cobblestone Creek In-Ground Pool, $250,000, Ward 7
Tenant Finish:
3501 24th Ave. NW, Suite 201 — UNPC Building 1 LLC, Eide Bailly LLP Office, $850,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
750 ½ Asp Ave. — Moving Mountains LLC, Summers Investments Remodel for Bar Only, $325,000, Ward 4
410 24th Ave. SW — Hughes, Anna Lee, Optometry Office Remodel, $74,219, Ward 2
333 Interstate Dr. — Wal-Mart Real Estate Business, Vision Center Remodel, $85,000, Ward 2
115 S. Porter Ave. — D & J Land LLC, AT&T Mobility Replace/Upgrade Antennas, $20,000, Ward 4
3198 S. Berry Rd. — D & J Land LLC, AT&T Mobility Replace/Upgrade Antennas, $20,000, Ward 2
Multi-Family Fire Repair:
1500-1532 E. Lindsey St. (16 permits total) — Riverbend OK Apartments LLC, Replacing Balconies and Stairs, $48,000 (Combined), Ward 1
3001 Oak Tree Ave., Apartment #7 — Norman JV TIC LLC, Oak Tree Apartments Repair Fire Damage, $50,000, Ward 7
Temporary Building/Construction Trailer:
660 Ed Noble Pky. — Parkway Plaza LLC, Shelter for Friends Temporary Tent March 4-7, $10,000, Ward 3
Demolition:
602 N. Findlay Ave. — Norman Municipal Hospital Trust, Commercial Building, Not Reported, Ward 4
1310 E. Lindsey St. — Chicken Express, Interior Only, Not Reported, Ward 1
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
Tenant Finish:
2271 Tecumseh Dr. — Starbucks Coffee Starbucks Coffee, $425,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
1420 24th Ave. NW — Rainier UTC Acquisitions LLC, Milan Laser Hair Removal Office Remodel, $235,000, Ward 8
13628 Crystal Brook Cir., Building 1 & 2 — OKGA LLC, 12 Blocks High CO2 System for Medical Marijuana, $26,000 (Combined), Ward 5
825 E. Robinson St. — Orthopedic Sports Med. Norman, Interior Remodel, $80,000, Ward 8
527 E. Main St. — Traw, John M., ByDavis Office Building Remodel, $35,000, Ward 4
450 S. Flood Ave. — City of Norman, Lions Park Restrooms and Gazebo ADA Compliance, $83,000, Ward 4
1100 Interstate Dr. — Regal Entertainment Group Inc., Interior Remodel, $5,000,000, Ward 3
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Six permits for new single-family residences were issued with a total reported value of $1,772,503. The average reported value was $295,417, four of which applied to the city’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Program) and one to the City’s Visitability Program.
• One permit for a new manufactured home was issued for 16900 E. Tecumseh Rd.
• Ten permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $593,690, four of which were storm shelters.
• One demolition permit was issued for 136 Page St.
• Seven applications for new single family residences were submitted with a combined reported value of $2,135,120. The average reported value was $305,017.
• Twelve applications for new duplexes were submitted with a combined reported value of $2,220,000. The average reported value was $185,000.
• Seven applications for addition/alterations to residential properties were submitted with a reported value of $115,312, two (2) of which were storm shelters.
• Two demolition applications were submitted: one for 721 Deans Row Ave. and one for 4950 108th Ave. SE.
